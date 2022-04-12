IPL 2022 | Team Analysis of RCB vs CSK: As south battles south, Bangalore looks set to reign over Chennai

It is now the battle between rival southern states as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), led by Faf du Plessis, take on Ravindra Jadeja-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK). CSK’s troubles with batting and bowling are quite evident as they have now lost 4 matches on the trot. Meanwhile, RCB is riding on a wave of success with 3 wins in 4 matches. The 22nd match of this season will take place at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Here is our team analysis:

Team analysis of Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Strengths: After 4 matches, bowlers have matched their batting counterparts. Akash Deep, Harshal Patel, and Wanindu Hasaranga da Silva have shared the spoils between them. Wanindu Hasaranga, one of the pillars of RCB's bowling, has been a game-changer for the team with his googly, taking a wicket every third ball. Akash Deep, with tight lines during powerplay and slog overs at a high pace, is proving to be an impressive feat for the team. The batting has been consistent with Anuj Rawat scoring a blistering 50 against MI against the likes of Jasprit Bumrah. The addition of Glenn Maxwell only makes a strong side stronger.

Weaknesses: With Harshal Patel missing this, it is a setback for the team's bowling. However, RCB has a like-for-like replacement for him i.e., Siddarth Kaul. Faf du Plessis clearly has struggled to score in the powerplay. Even with a strike rate over 130, du Plessis has a high dot ball percentage. This has resulted in a poor start for the team in the powerplay with an average score of 38.75.

Team analysis for Chennai Super Kings:

Strengths: The generally well-sorted team, is struggling to find a balanced playing XI even though Moeen Ali has performed decently well this season. Clearly, others have struggled. Moeen Ali’s strike rate sees a gradual progression as the overs progress. This should allow other batters to bat around him.

Weaknesses: Ambati Rayudu failing to score runs at a healthy rate is biting CSK's chances. He has a strike rate of 94 with a dot ball percentage of 56.50 this season. He not only chokes the momentum but also helps opposition bowlers to claw back into the game. After a wonderful previous season of the IPL, Ruturaj Gaikwad has struggled to make any impact this season. Let alone middling the ball, he seems to have forgotten how to play it.

Impact player for RCB:

Wanindu Hasaranga da Silva: While some leg spinners spin their stock delivery more, Hasaranga's googly has more turns than his stock delivery. Currently ranked fourth in the list of highest wickettakers this season, he can make you defend as well as catch you plumb in front of the stumps. He maintains an economy rate of 7.50.

Impact player for CSK:

Moeen Ali: Regarded highly by his team, Moeen Ali can play according to the situation's demands, he can knock around the ball, and be an enforcer. If he manages to stay till the 10th over in the innings, he has the ability to take on bowlers at his will and also exceed his 150 strike rate. This certainly makes him an impact player for the team.

Head-to-head: 29

RCB won: 9

CSK won:19

NR: 1