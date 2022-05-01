Juggernauts LSG, DC to clash | IPL 2022: DC vs LSG Team Analysis

It's the clash between two juggernauts – Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals. LSG is currently in the third position and DC is in the sixth position in the points table. Both the teams are coming on the back of a win. Here's the team analysis:

Team analysis of Delhi Capitals

Strengths: DC is a team with requisite firepower in their batting and bowling which can humble the opposition team.

Mustafizur Rahman has been the pick of the bowlers in the slog overs. He mixes his pace along with his variations perfectly. Kuldeep Yadav has been sensational for DC this season. In the middle overs, he has 17 wickets at 7.8 runs per bowler with an average of 13 runs per wicket.

On the batting front, it finally feels everything is settled with firepower at the top, a middle-order that is contributing, and Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, and Axar Patel at the end to take the team home.

Weaknesses: The only weakness that is plaguing this team right now is the unnecessary inclusion of Mitchell Marsh. Not only does he eat up the balls but also puts pressure on other batters.

Rishabh Pant's overreliance on Lalit Yadav has more often than not backfired.

Team analysis of Lucknow Super Giants

Strengths: LSG is a balanced team full of all-rounders to choose from. They have finally managed to find their suitable XI.

The bowling has been exceptional, with a new match-winner in every match. Whether it's Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, or KL Rahul — all have bailed out the team when it struggled.

Mohsin Khan and Avesh Khan both have been sensational and handy pinch hitters at the end.

On the batting front, KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock have managed to give a steady start and then relish on poor deliveries once they're set.

Weaknesses: The middle overs' struggle was evident against PBKS where they lost 3 wickets for 7 runs.

Recently, Ravi Bishnoi has been on the expensive side of things and is struggling to bowl on Indian pitches.

Ayush Badoni's sudden slump in form has robbed the team of a batter at the end.

Impact player for Delhi Capitals

Kuldeep Yadav: Everything is going pitch-perfect for the southpaw. He is contributing to the team's success, plotting plans against the batters and winning those battles.

Impact player for Lucknow Super Giants

Krunal Pandya: A reformed Krunal Pandya is a 3D player that teams wish to die for. He can slog, he can bowl economical overs, and is an exceptional fielder.

Head-to-head: The teams haven't played each other.

