KKR could kill KXIP’s hopes | IPL 2020 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab: SWOT Analysis

Kolkata Knight Riders face Kings XI Punjab in match 46 of the Indian Premier League at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Here is the analysis of the two teams.

The SWOT for KKR

Strengths: The bowling seem to be coming good. Spinner Varun Chakravarthy now has the best bowling figure for any bowler in this year’s IPL. Lockie Ferguson has given much needed confidence to the pace department. Pat Cummins has bowled tight over and is now reaping rewards of his hard work. Return of Sunil Narine would bode well. The Indian pace trio of Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi and Prasidh Krishna have been impressive too.

Weaknesses: The batting has not been consistent for KKR. KKR have been able to produce just 8 fifties from all the batsmen those who have batted for the team this season. Captain Eoin Morgan is yet to hit a fifty. Shubman Gill’s early form has evaporated. KKR are shuffled their batting order almost every match which highlights the management is still not sure which batsmen needs to perform what role.

Opportunities: The team could kill KXIP’s hope and inch closer to a play-off if they win this match. The team would not want a late scamper for the play-off spot.

Threats: KKR’s performance has swung like a pendulum this season. From an embarrassing 8-wicket defeat against RCB to 59-run thumping to DC, KKR fans have experienced it all. Eoin Morgan would hope that the pendulum doesn’t swing the other way and the team puts up a clinical show.

The SWOT for KXIP

Strengths: The team is on an upswing at the moment. They seem to be doing everything right. Their form is their biggest strength. KL Rahul has made all the right moves in last four matches. It is difficult to tackle a team which is approaching every match with so much belief and confidence.

Weaknesses: Over reliance on KL Rahul to get runs and form of Glenn Maxwell with the bat. KL Rahul has done the bulk of the scoring this season. Other batsmen too should start contributing runs. Also, Maxwell’s dry run with the bat has also hurt the team’s cause.

Opportunities: If the team manages win in this match, then it would be level on points with KKR and very much in contention for a play-off spot. No better opportunity to shut the critics up than a win in this match. Also, an opportunity for KL Rahul to show that he can be a good captain.

Threats: The team should approach the match with caution. They should not get overwhelmed by the sense of occasion. All the good work done of previous matches would mean nothing if the team fails in this match.

Head to head

Matches played: 26

Kolkata Knight Riders: 18

Kings XI Punjab: 8

Last five matches:

Kolkata Knight Riders: W-L-W-L-L

Kings XI Punjab: W-W-W-W-L

What happened in the reverse fixture?

Dinesh Karthik’s Man of the Match performance of 58 from 29 balls set up a thrilling 2-run win for KKR.

Deccan Herald’s Dream XI

KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), M Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy

Team News

KXIP and KKR would be fretting over the fitness of Mayank Agarwal and Andre Russell respectively. Both the players have picked injuries in their legs.

Ground Conditions

Sky would be hazy. Temperature could drop to 22 degree Celsius. Humidity would be around 50%. There would be winds in the evening.

Impact player for KKR

Lockie Ferguson: Ever since Lockie Ferguson has made his way to KKR’s playing XI, the bowling unit looks sharper. Ferguson bowls at a mean pace. He has picked 5 wickets. Moreover, with him attacking from one end has made the bowlers bowling from the other end pick wickets.

Impact player for KXIP

KL Rahul: KXIP’s match against SRH clearly highlighted how important it is for KL Rahul to get runs. When KL Rahul gets out early the team struggles to get runs. Rahul needs to get big runs to put pressure on KKR.

How to watch

The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also catch the action online on Disney+Hotstar. The match begins at 7.30 PM IST.