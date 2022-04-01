Kolkata Knight Riders promise bold play against Punjab Kings | IPL 2022: KKR vs RCB SWOT analysis

Two teams - Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings - led by young captains will clash on Friday. While KKR are expected to continue with their risk-taking approach despite a low-scoring thriller against RCB, PBKS, which began their campaign with a win, would be expecting a better bowling effort. The two teams will face each other at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in the eighth match of this season. Here's is our analysis:

The SWOT for KKR:

Strengths: The way Umesh Yadav and Tim Southee bowled against RCB in the previous game will certainly give KKR some confidence while going in against a really deep and versatile batting line-up of PBKS.

Weaknesses: The batting did not really live up to its reputation against RCB bowlers. Andre Russell’s fitness issues in the last game can be a bit of a concern for KKR, considering he is their finisher.

Opportunities: Still in the early stage of this season, KKR would look to come back in the top 4 positions in the points table.

Threat: The power hitters in the PBKS line-up can cause KKR spinners headaches, especially if they happen to bowl in the second innings when dew comes into the picture.

The SWOT for PBKS:

Strengths: The depth and the versatility of the batting line-up were on full display against the RCB with everyone contributing with the bat and scoring at a healthy strike rate.

Weaknesses: The bowlers were not able to execute their plans well against RCB as they conceded in excess of 200. Odean Smith lacked execution in his bowling.

Opportunities: Raj Bawa after getting out on a first-ball duck will be keen to show why the teams rate him so highly.

Threats: Shikhar Dhawan averages 13.50 against Tim Southee and Mayank Agarwal averages 28.00 against Umesh Yadav. The opening bowlers for KKR can cause headaches to batters.

Impact player for KKR

Umesh Yadav: With 29 wickets and a dot ball percentage of 49.73 in powerplays, he certainly is an impactful player on any given day for KKR.

Impact player for PBKS:

Arshdeep Singh: Singh is a left-arm fast bowler who bowls with meticulous discipline in the powerplay as well as in the death overs. The red soil pitch will also help him in his bowling with the bounce he'll be able to extract from his arm action.

Head-to-head: 29

PBKS won: 10

KKR won: 19

NR: 0

