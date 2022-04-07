LSG face DC as Rahul and co. look to extend winning streak | IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals: SWOT analysis

It's the matchup between Lucknow Supergiants who are coming on the back of 2 wins on the trot and Delhi Capitals who haven't really kick-started the season they wanted to, having lost one and won one, and are currently placed in the bottom half of the table. The 15th match of this season will be played at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Here is our analysis:

The SWOT analysis for LSG

Strengths: After their first match debacle against Gujarat Titans. LSG have gone strength to strength, and now possess a stable XI with everyone chipping in. Be it, KL Rahul at the top, Hooda in the middle, Badoni at the end or Avesh, Bishnoi, and Krunal with the ball.

Weaknesses: Manish Pandey’s struggle against rotating strike and scoring at a very low strike rate hampers LSG's momentum.

Opportunities: They would be looking to extend their winning streak and reach the top half of the table with 6 points.

The SWOT analysis for DC:

Strengths: The only saving grace for DC in this season has been its middle order with the likes of Lalit Yadav, Rishabh Pant, and Rovman Powell in it. Kuldeep Yadav with the ball has been a revelation beating batters at will and giving the ball flight with no hesitation.

Weaknesses: The opening pair haven't given the start the management would've expected. Tim Seifert’s struggle continues on Indian pitches. DC should be looking to replace Mandeep Singh with inform Sarfaraz Khan at the top. The bowling which was an asset until the last season for DC have now become a liability this season.

Opportunities: DC can and should slot in Yash Dhull at the top and replace Tim Seifert with him.

Threats: The DC have an incoming threat from the LSG juggernaut.

Impact player for LSG:

Avesh Khan: Having picked 4 wickets in the previous game, bowling economically in the death overs, and currently at third in the purple cap list. Avesh Khan would be looking to run through his former team.

Impact player for DC:

Rishabh Pant: He bats, he keeps wicket and he changes the game. Rishabh Pant with all the negativity around his team can come and take charge for others to follow the pursuit.

Head-to-head: 0

Watch the latest DH Videos here: