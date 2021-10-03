Maxwell fires RCB to 109-3 after 15 overs against PBKS

Just as Moises Henriques seemed to be getting the better of RCB, Glenn Maxwell fired the men in red to 109-3 after 15 overs against Punjab Kings in the 48th match of the Indian Premier League in Sharjah. 

Earlier, Kolhi won the toss and elected to bat against Punjab Kings. 

Team:

RCB: 1 Virat Kohli (captain), 2 Devdutt Padikkal, 3 Srikar Bharat (wk), 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 AB de Villiers, 6 Dan Christian, 7 Shahbaz Ahmed, 8 George Garton, 9 Harshal Patel, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal

PBKS: 1 KL Rahul (captain & wk), 2 Mayank Agarwal, 3 Aiden Markram, 4 Nicholas Pooran, 5 Sarfaraz Khan, 6 Shahrukh Khan, 7 Moises Henriques, 8 Harpreet Brar, 9 Ravi Bishnoi, 10 Mohammed Shami, 11 Arshdeep Singh

