Maxwell fires RCB to 109-3 after 15 overs against PBKS

Just as Moises Henriques seemed to be getting the better of RCB, Glenn Maxwell fired the men in red to 109-3 after 15 overs against Punjab Kings in the 48th match of the Indian Premier League in Sharjah.

Earlier, Kolhi won the toss and elected to bat against Punjab Kings.

No changes to RCB XI while PBKS have made three changes

Team:

RCB: 1 Virat Kohli (captain), 2 Devdutt Padikkal, 3 Srikar Bharat (wk), 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 AB de Villiers, 6 Dan Christian, 7 Shahbaz Ahmed, 8 George Garton, 9 Harshal Patel, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal

PBKS: 1 KL Rahul (captain & wk), 2 Mayank Agarwal, 3 Aiden Markram, 4 Nicholas Pooran, 5 Sarfaraz Khan, 6 Shahrukh Khan, 7 Moises Henriques, 8 Harpreet Brar, 9 Ravi Bishnoi, 10 Mohammed Shami, 11 Arshdeep Singh

