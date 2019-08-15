McCullum returns to KKR, this time as a coach

Brendon McCullum will be the new Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) head coach, the two-time IPL champions announced on Twitter on Aug. 15. The former New Zealand player replaces South African Jacques Kallis, who left the franchise a few weeks ago.

A return to KKR is a pleasant homecoming for the explosive former opener. McCullum played for them in the inaugural IPL in 2008 and set the tournament on fire, scoring a blazing 158* off 73 balls in the first-ever IPL game, powering them to a huge victory over the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

McCullum recently announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. At that time, he made clear his intentions of wanting to be involved with the game in a media or coaching capacity. He was initially named as the assistant coach for KKR but has since been elevated to the top position.

The ex-Kiwi skipper shared his delight with the appointment by tweeting a heart and he then modified it into a purple heart, to represent the jersey colour of the team.