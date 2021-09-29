Mumbai Indians replace injured Arjun Tendulkar with Simarjeet Singh

Simrajeet replaces injured Arjun Tendulkar in MI squad

  Sep 29 2021, 19:16 ist
Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians on Wednesday added pacer Simarjeet Singh to their squad as an injury replacement for young left-arm speedster Arjun Tendulkar.

Arjun is the son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar and was picked at the draft earlier this year by the defending champions.

"Mumbai Indians have added Simarjeet Singh as an injury replacement to Arjun Tendulkar for the remainder of their IPL 2021 season," a media statement issued by Mumbai Indians said.

"The right arm medium fast bowler has started training with the team after completing the mandatory quarantine as per IPL guidelines," it said.

The Rohit Sharma-led side have kept themselves in the play-offs race after they defeated Punjab Kings on Tuesday.

