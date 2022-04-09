Mumbai Indians seek their first win of the season | IPL 2022: RCB vs MI: SWOT Analysis

The much-awaited clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will be played at MCA Stadium in Pune. RCB is currently at 4 points having won 2 out of 3 matches and MI still searching for their first win of the season after 3 games. Here is our analysis for the 18th match of this season:

The SWOT analysis for RCB:

Strengths: With Glenn Maxwell available for selection, the middle order could become really solid. Shahbaz Ahmed and Dinesh Karthik have taken their jobs as finishers seriously. This season they boast one of the best bowling line-ups and with the availability of Josh Hazlewood and Jason Behrendroff, Faf du Plessis and the team management would have a good headache about the selection.

Weaknesses: Even though their batting has stood the test of time, RCB does not have any proper batter in their middle order and Willey, Rutherford and Shahbaz can falter at any time.

Opportunities: RCB should look to replace Sherfane Rutherford with Glenn Maxwell.

Anuj Rawat can be replaced with Mahipal Lomror.

Threats: The in-form Tilak Varma and SKY who are coming back after an injury have the firepower to tonk spinners as well as fast bowlers with equal ease.

The SWOT analysis for MI:

Strengths: The bowlers Ashwin, Mills, and Bumrah are the only ones who have been consistent and efficient with their bowling. Middle-order looks comprehensive after the addition of SKY.

Weaknesses: Opener Rohit Sharma hasn't looked in great form. MI's bowling has disappointed them yet again.

Opportunities: Ideally, Riley Meredith should look to replace Daniel Sams, whose bowling does not suit Indian pitches.

Threats: A formidable team like RCB who are currently marching over their opponents would be a force to reckon with for a brittle and short-on confidence MI.

Impact player for RCB:

Dinesh Karthik: If RCB is struggling in the slog overs and DK is in the middle the chances are it's the other team that's going to lose. This is the confidence he brings to the side. Swashbuckling, unorthodox, and calm are the adjectives that one associates with him.

Impact player for MI:

Suryakumar Yadav: He can be an enforcer or can be someone who can rebuild the partnership whatever the situation requires. After making a comeback in the previous game. He certainly has raised some hopes for struggling MI.

Head-to-head: 31

MI won: 19

RCB won: 12

NR: 0

