Patanjali considering bidding for IPL title sponsorship after Vivo's exit: Report

Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved is considering bidding for the 2020 IPL edition following the sudden exit of Chinese smartphone maker Vivo, according to a report by The Economic Times.

"We are considering the IPL title sponsorship for this year, since we want to give the Patanjali brand a global marketing platform" Patanjali spokesperson S K Tijarawala told the publication.

According to the report, names of several high-profile companies like Jio, Amazon, Tata Group and Adani have been doing the rounds as potential candidates for the IPL sponsorship, which is expected to draw in big advertising numbers despite playing outside India owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vivo made a sudden exit from the 2020 IPL edition following an intense call to boycott Chinese products and strained Sino-India relations after the clash in Galwan Valley in East Ladakh, but may return in 2021 for a three-year period.