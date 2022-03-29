RCB eye first win against formidable KKR | IPL 2022 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders: SWOT analysis

KKR and RCB will face off in match 6 of IPL 2022 on the back of contrasting results in their opening games. While KKR cruised to a 6-wicket win over defending champions CSK, poor bowling saw an impressive batting performace by RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis and a total of 205 undone. Here's our analysis for the high-octane clash at the Wankehede Stadium in Mumbai.

SWOT for RCB:

Strengths: With Faf du Plessis playing a whirlwind of an innings at the top and Virat Kohli showing his class, the top order of the Royal Challengers looks solid. Dinesh Karthik appears to have settled well in his finisher's role.

Weaknesses: The bowlers had a sub-par outing in their first match. Dew played a major spoilsport. Harshal Patel & Mohammed Siraj looked a bit rusty. The spinners failed to contain the batters in the middle overs.

Opportunities: Shahbaz Ahmed looked promising in the only over he bowled in the match against Punjab Kings. He should bowl in tandem with Hasaranga.

Threats: A middle-order that could not be tested in their first game can be a cause of concern against the bowling line-up of KKR.

SWOT for KKR:

Strengths: Umesh Yadav, with three wickets at the top, certainly allows KKR to make early inroads against the opposition. The most talked-about batting line-up lived up to their hype in the season opener.

Weaknesses: Some screws need to be tightened in the two-time champions' death bowling.

Opportunities: After mesmerizing everyone with his glovework behind the stumps, Sheldon Jackson with the bat is on the verge of a breakout performance.

Threats: RCB batting line-up can cause them trouble if it is not dealth with effectively.

Impact player for RCB:

Faf du Plessis: An able captain and a great opener, the impact that Faf had on the first game was evident from word go. He will certainly pose a threat to KKR.

Impact player for KKR:

Umesh Yadav: Although he does not play regularly, Umesh stands out whenever he does. After a player of the match performance in the previous game, the pacer can blitz through RCB's batting lineup.

Head to head: 30

RCB won: 13

KKR won: 17

Drawn/No Result: 0

