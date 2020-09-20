RCB vs SRH: Acid first test for Challengers

The last two years have been nothing but miserable for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Despite having two of the finest batsmen of this generation in Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers and a decent assembly of players around them, their battle has been in trying to avoid the wooden spoon. Given the history of their below-par performances, many pundits have tipped them not to make the play-offs for a third straight season.

Yet, skipper Kohli sounded optimistic in a pre-season interview posted by the franchise on social media. “The 2016 IPL, we all loved to be a part of (it). Since then, this is the most balanced I have felt about (the) squad. I (have) never felt so calm going into a season before. He (de Villiers) is coming from a very different space and he is enjoying his life and is very relaxed and fit as ever. I feel I am in a much better space, much more balanced when it comes to the environment of (the) IPL. Disconnecting with things that have happened in the past and not taking that baggage, as we have done that way too many times,” Kohli had said.

Just how balanced the squad looks and whether they are free from the past baggage will be known when they take on former champions and title contenders Sunrisers Hyderabad in an acid test at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Three issues have generally brought about RCB’s downfall over the years: the over-dependence on Kohli and de Villiers, lack of finishers, and poor bowling at the death. RCB seem to have addressed those issues to some extent and the management will be hoping the men will deliver this season.

Coach Simon Katich has hinted that young batsman Devdutt Padikkal will be handed a debut cap come Monday. The tall southpaw has been spoken about quite highly on the domestic circuit and IPL is a great chance for him to showcase his talent to the wider world.

Australia’s limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch should start and his presence adds solid muscle to the top-order which would allow Kohli to come one-drop followed by de Villiers. Shivam Dube and Moeen Ali need to step it up in the lower-order where RCB have had plenty of troubles in the past.

RCB look sorted in the spin bowling department with seasoned leggie Yuzvendra Chahal set to lead the attack while young Washington Sundar could thrive on the slow pitches on offer in the Middle East. There’s Pawan Negi and Adam Zampa as back-ups.

Pace bowling appears a worry again for RCB. Navdeep Saini has added variations which have made him potent but Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj leak runs. Dale Steyn is in the twilight of his career and one wonders whether he has the gas to last.

Sunrisers, on the other hand, have little worries. They have cracking opening pair in David Warner and Jonny Bairstow and have earned a reputation as the side with the best bowling attack. It’s the lower middle-order that’s a concern for them.