Struggling teams on even keel | IPL 2022 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings: Team Analysis

Chennai Super Kings' fragile bowling vis-a-vis Royal Challengers Bengaluru's struggling batting line-up put the sides on an even keel as the two heavyweights face-off in an important mid-table clash of this season's IPL. The last time these two played, Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa lit up the crowd and CSK's spirits. Here is the team analysis:

Team analysis of Royal Challengers Bangalore

Strengths: With finally some runs at the top for the RCB, as both Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar scored a fifty. The management will be quite relieved.

This season their middle order has time and again performed exceptionally well and scored the bulk of the runs for the team.

On the bowling side, Josh Hazlewood and Wanindu Hasaranga have shared the majority of the spoils amongst each other with 10 and 15 wickets respectively.

Mohammed Siraj who was struggling to contain runs in the initial few matches. Now has been much more consistent with his bowling.

This season’s key player for RCB has been Shahbaz Ahmed both with bat and bowl. A more than handy batter and a street-smart bowler. He scored runs as well as bowled economical overs for the team.

Weaknesses: Dinesh Karthik's struggle against spin has been exploited well by the teams. He has fared meagrely against leg-spin and the left-arm spin, with a dismissal strike rate of 88.9 and 92.9.

Faf du Plessis' batting has been utter disappointment with a string of low scores and struggles to score against spin. He seldom gets past the powerplay overs.

Team analysis of Chennai Super Kings

Strengths: The batting side of things for CSK now looks very much in order with almost all the batters in the top 6 having scored at least a fifty in their previous 9 matches.

The bowling hasn't been impressive but they managed to bowl a nice few overs in the games that they've played. Mukesh Choudhary has provided CSK with early wickets in the powerplay or the fact that Dwaine Pretorius did decently well in the absence of Dwayne Bravo. The spinners have been economical and tight with their overs.

Weaknesses: Though Dwaine Pretorius was decent at the back end of the game, the lack of another quality bowler did haunt CSK. The absence of Dwayne Bravo for long can be a trouble for CSK when they'll be defending totals.

Impact player for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Shahbaz Ahmed: A lanky fellow who can hit the ball long, bide the time, and accelerate when the opportune time comes or bowl tight overs in the middle phase. He has done it all for RCB this season.

Impact player for Chennai Super Kings

Ruturaj Gaikwad: A batter when he's in his flow can decimate any bowler in the world with his free flow batting. An exceptional fielder and a great teammate.

Head-to-head: 30

CSK: 20

RCB: 9

NR: 1