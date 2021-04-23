The Lead: RCB's winning streak in IPL 2021 and cricketers' silence on the Covid-19 crisis

In this episode of The Lead by DH Radio, we talk about Royal Challengers Bengalore's surprising start, the smashing return of Chennai Super Kings, and the insensitivity on the part of the celebrated Indian cricketers on maintaining radio silence over the Covid-19 crisis.

Sidney Kiran: As the nation scrambles to battle the coronavirus which is unleashing unprecedented damage and tragic tales of death and misery on prime time news and newspapers, the Indian Premier League (IPL) is motoring on unhindered. India's most lucrative sporting event has made a blazing start amind the gloom all over us. Hello and welcome to another season of DH lead IPL. Today, my colleague from the Sports Desk, Roshan Tyagrajan, and I will be talking about Royal Challengers Bengalore's surprising start, the smashing return of Chennai super kings, and the insensitivity on the part of the celebrated Indian cricketers, many of whom are worshipped as heroes, for maintaining radio silence on the Covid crisis, largely a result of the government's mishandling. Hi Roshan. How are you doing?

Roshna Tyagrajan: I'm good, Sidney. Thank you.

Sidney: Firstly, Royal Challengers Bangalore. I want to tell the listeners that the show was recorded before RCB's match against Rajasthan Royals (April 22). Three wins from three matches. Unprecedented. In fact, in its entire history, Royal Challengers haven't done it at all...

To know more about this conversation, tune in to the podcast!