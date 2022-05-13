Will RCB's bowling prowess haunt PBKS? IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings: Team Analysis

The 60th match of this season's IPL will determine, whether Punjab Kings are still in the race of playoffs or not and whether Royal Challengers Bangalore will finish in the top two or not. Here is the team analysis:

Team analysis of Royal Challengers Bangalore

Strengths: They're coming on the back of a solid bowling performance throughout the season. Josh Hazlewood and Wanindu Hasaranga are the protagonists of this season's campaign.

While the batting has been shaky, they've managed to score whenever the situation requires them to. Whether it's Dinesh Karthik, the knight, who has guided them through some tough situations, or Shahbaz Ahmed who has looked to stitch partnerships and free his arms whenever required.

Mayank Agarwal’s inconsistent run against Harshal or Shikhar Dhawan's poor run against Josh Hazlewood can come to haunt them in this match.

Weaknesses: Who would've thought at the start of the season, that a team which is known for batting, will have problems in their top order. Virat Kohli's hits and misses this season have been the talk of the town. Plus, Sandeep has managed to dismiss the run-machine 4-times. The Sandeep Sharma threat will be looming in the back of his mind.

Team analysis of Punjab Kings

Strengths: A team that was built on brute force and a sports experiment for the first time in the IPL, has had its share of highs and lows. Currently languishing at the bottom half of the table, they'll be hoping to put up a match-winning performance against their arch-nemesis - RCB.

Jonny Bairstow's fifty in their last match will certainly boost the team's confidence. On the other hand, the economical bowling has helped them defend totals on tricky surfaces.

Arshdeep Singh has led the team from the front, nailing every ball to pin-point accuracy.

Weaknesses: If their batting can put them on cloud nine, it can also put them below the ground, and against a bowling attack as good as that of Royal Challengers Bangalore, they'll have to be cautious on seizing the moment.

Rahul Chahar's sudden dip in the form, who is PBKS's frontline spinner is a cause of concern, considering the pitch at Brabourne Stadium is two-paced.

Impact player for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Wanindu Hasaranga: A gutsy bowler, who does not shy away from floating it in the arc of the batter, or accepting his mistake. He has been the team's driving force in the middle overs.

Impact player for Punjab Kings

Jonny Bairstow: Only a few players can annihilate bowling attacks with a smile. Jonny coming back into the form means Jos Hazlewood and Co. will have to be extra cautious while pitching it up to the Briton.

Head-to-head: 29

PBKS: 16

RCB: 13