Young Padikkal all geared up

Devdutt Padikkal warmed the benches at the Royal Challengers Bangalore dugout throughout the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League. A small group comprising team-mates, coaches and selectors in junior cricket had seen him flourish in age-group tournaments but among the cricket-crazy masses of the country, he was a nobody.

Fast forward to the present, after piling 1838 runs from 33 matches across formats in the 2019-20 domestic season, the lanky southpaw has generated huge noise around him ahead of the 13th edition of the IPL, beginning at the United Arab Emirates from September 19.

“The turnaround in a year has been magical,” said Padikkal in an interaction with DH. “It’s been a long wait but I hope I will be able to continue my good run in this IPL,” he added.

Padikkal was so unnoticeable last season that despite his presence in the squad, the thoughts of fans, after their team’s underwhelming season, turned to a familiar complaint – the lack of local players in the squad. This time, despite the same grouse, fans can’t wait to see him in red and gold.

Padikkal and Pavan Deshpande are two from Karnataka in the 21-member squad. Deshpande has been a vital member of Karnataka’s white-ball dominance in recent times. However, for the huge amount of runs he has scored in the last domestic season and the excitement he brings to viewers when he is in the middle, Padikkal is favourite of fans, even outside Karnataka.

“Being from Bengaluru, I have grown up watching RCB. It’s always been my dream to represent RCB,” he admitted. “Fans from Karnataka are amazing. They really get behind you. During the domestic season, I have realised how they want to see the players do well. I wanted to play in a packed Chinnaswamy stadium. That was something that I always looked forward to. Hopefully, it happens next season,” he said.

Watching him muscle the ball from the crease with authority for Karnataka, Padikkal drew praise for his quick-scoring nature and flamboyance in white-ball cricket. It was only after he showcased his technical solidity and grit in the Ranji Trophy did the youngster prove he was mature beyond his age.

“He is got a bright future, not just in cricket but the way he thinks about the game and what he has learnt from the mental skill point of view,” RCB coach Simon Katich had recently said about Padikkal.

While playing amid a pandemic, players’ temperament will be put to big test. The worrying scenario of players and support staff of Chennai Super Kings testing positive for Covid-19 has forced many cricketers to express their apprehensions.

“The biggest challenge will be to enjoy the game instead of thinking too much about the situation we are in now. In a crisis, I want to be the one who moves the team forward. I want to take the pressure that comes with IPL,” he says.