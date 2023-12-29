An abundance of lifelines in Akki Alur

Police constable Karabasappa Gondi’s mobile phone does not stop ringing. Most calls are not to report the occurrence of crime within the jurisdiction of the Hangal police station but because Gondi is the person to call in an emergency in Haveri. Over the years, the 33-year-old has built a reputation as the man to reach out to when there is a need for a blood donor.

Gondi has built the ‘Sneha Maitri Blood Army’, a group of over 4,000 volunteers, who donate blood during emergencies and at blood camps across Karnataka, particularly in north Karnataka. Gondi himself has donated blood over 100 times. In the last eight years, his group has collectively donated over 4,200 units of blood. The group has also organised over 130 blood donation camps, earning Akki Alur, Gondi’s village, the title ‘Hometown of Blood Soldiers’.

Read more about other Changemakers

Apart from donating blood, the police constable also advocates that people become organ donors. To date, he has facilitated around 70 eye donations.

Gondi has maintained a directory of blood donors on his mobile phone. In the event of an emergency, he connects to a volunteer who fits the requirements. His directory has details of donors from across the state — their blood group, place of residence and blood donation history.

This effort has come as a blessing for people in need according to Ishwar Malode, a gynaecologist and a former district health officer. He recalls how he has had to donate blood in four or five cases in the past decade. “Back then, we would struggle to get blood during complications in labour. Now, we just call Gondi and he ensures that the blood donor reaches on time,” Malode says.

“Back in 2015, the district used to donate around 600 to 1,500 units of blood annually. But now, this has increased to 7,000 units. Thanks to the blood soldiers of Akki Alur, around 70% of the total collection is from Hangal taluk,” says Basavaraj Talwar, the District Blood Bank Officer.

It is due to the efforts of these blood donors that the Karnataka Haemophilia Society set up its only outreach centre in Akki Alur. Over 250 people suffering from haemophilia, sickle cell disease, thalassemia and other blood disorders are given medical care, psychological counselling and other assistance here.

Pavitra, a paediatrician who provides medical assistance at the outreach centre, explains that parents of children with blood disorders find it difficult to travel to Bengaluru for blood transfusion and other medical care. The outreach centre has emerged as a silver lining.

Ravi Talwar, a labourer from Aladkatti in Hangal taluk, can attest to the impact of the network of volunteers. Talwar regularly takes his 11-year-old daughter who suffers from thalassemia to a Hubballi hospital.

A few years back, he lost his son to thalassemia. Back then, he had to travel to Hubballi, Haveri, Davangere and other places for these services. Today, Gondi has ensured that there is a reliable supply of blood for Talwar’s daughter at the hospital.

Innovative ideas

Gondi’s greatest strength is his ability to look for unique opportunities to motivate people to donate blood. For instance, Mallaiah and Geeta, a young farmer couple, donated blood on the day of their wedding. This prompted 35 guests attending the wedding to donate blood too.