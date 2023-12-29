An ember of resistance among the Eravas

“In 2013-14, hundreds of us from the Okkoota marched from Kuppalli in Shivamogga district to Ramanagara, demanding basic rights. The government was forced to announce welfare schemes, from the distribution of nutritional food to unemployment benefits. The experience encouraged us to delve deeper into the problems faced by indigenous people,” he says.

Ashok Kumar Shetty, who works with tribal communities in the state, says Shailendra’s focus on education is crucial given the 12,000 children studying in the tribal schools managed by the Social Welfare Department. “A department which has no expertise and experience in handling education is running schools. Shailendra led the Okkoota to Bengaluru where the chief minister himself has promised that the Education Department will take over the schools. We are now fighting with the government to keep its promise,” he says.

Shetty says it was this quality of looking beyond the immediate problems that has made Shailendra a formidable leader. “That he is fighting for the rights of all the tribes in the state makes his work significant in taking the struggle forward,” he says.

The positive developments also pushed him to take a fresh look at his village, where tribal hamlets had been unable to get any of the amenities assured by the law, the Forest Rights Act (FRA). Around this time, the government was indicted by the high court for not implementing the FRA. A committee headed by Professor Muzaffar Assadi was set up to look into the issue.

“The Assadi report recommended rehabilitation for 3,145 families and the high court in 2014 told the government to implement it. But to date, not much has been done. Now, we are in the process of filing a contempt petition on behalf of 624 families,” Shailendra says.

About 50% of the tribals displaced by the creation of protected forest areas in the region are from H D Kote taluk. In many hamlets, tribals have resisted further displacement and demanded the government allow them to live in the forest as per the FRA. Shailendra has led the Jenu Kurubas of Maladahadi, where he worked as a volunteer teacher, to protest against attempts at displacement and to demand amenities.