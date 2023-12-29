An expression of dissent through dance and movement

Through touch, intimacy, and dance, she aims to look at the physical body as a key site of the integration of multiple worlds. This is why she is unafraid to state that the very core of her work is to explore the connections between the self and the challenges we face in our socio-political realm.

"Although I feel strongly that no work is apolitical, I do believe we need to give space to people, artistes or otherwise, who do not want to engage. That is also okay — I may see politics in a work termed apolitical but enforcing my views on the artiste would be just another form of tyranny. Sometimes, we need to pause and think if our lofty liberalism is as unyielding as rigid conservatism," she says.

As a choreographer, Diya's projects have dipped into themes such as violence against women, the politics of touch, intimacy as a tool of resistance as well as how longing is intertwined with shame, fear, guilt and love. For instance, in both Rorschach Touch and Ceremony of Longing, Diya explores how we often have an uncomfortable relationship with touch.

"Gender, sexuality and caste play subtle but crucial roles in our decisions about who we touch and who we do not." With Rorschach Touch, an interactive and participatory project, Diya says she was re-educated about the "frigidity of masculine men" and how they longed for touch and yearned to be nurturers.

She tells of women whose bodies remembered the guilt and shame they felt, even if their minds had forgotten. She speaks of fathers who felt uncomfortable cuddling their teenage daughters because that intimacy is no longer approved; and of being intimate with the elements, with nature and with yourself.