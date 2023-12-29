Crafting a new future for Kinnal’s artisans

When artisans were struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic, Santoshkumar used his education and network to promote Kinnal artefacts online. Post the pandemic, he participated in national and international art exhibitions to promote the craft.

He attended exhibitions in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai. Initially, there were few takers, but a trickle soon turned into a stream. These efforts helped create a brand for Kinnal craft online.

Santoshkumar has now sent his artwork to eight countries. He is also focused on expanding the market for art pieces by bringing in some new designs while keeping the essence of the craft intact. His art pieces titled ‘Symphony of Emotions’ and ‘Toys’ have found a place in Bengaluru’s airports. Nearly six to seven people worked for three months to complete these art pieces. Santoshkumar’s artwork can also be seen at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts and Cubbon Park in Bengaluru.

“There are many artisans in Kinnal. But what makes Santoshkumar different is his approach. He customises the art pieces and employs his community members to deliver the orders on time,” says S M Chavan, in-charge Joint Director at the District Industry Centre. “What is special about Santoshkumar’s work is that he has ensured that the products, even the modern ones, are authentic,” he adds.

A new generation

As the demand for Kinnal handicrafts started growing, Santoshkumar encountered another challenge. The studio did not have enough skilled artisans to complete these orders. Many youngsters had migrated to cities, having left behind the craft due to want of consistent income, scarcity of wood and in pursuit of better opportunities.

To address this, Santoshkumar has started teaching a new generation of artisans under government schemes, says Pranesh, district skill development officer.

He has also conducted workshops for fine arts students in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Mysuru on Kinnal craft, and has opened the doors of his studio to students from the National Institute of Design and the National Institute of Fashion Technology. This has introduced the art form to a new cohort of interested creatives who can take it forward.

Inspired by Santoshkumar’s work, 17-year-old Samarth, a PU College student, is perfecting the craft and has decided to take it up full time after college. Pradeep Moonappa, who has done an ITI course, also undertook a three-month training programme and started working with Santoshkumar at the studio.

Santoshkumar’s next goal is to develop an art gallery and an art emporium in Kinnal.

From its humble beginnings, the craft is finding a global presence, with new generations of artisans choosing to continue an age-old tradition. In line with his belief that art forms can thrive only when there are people to appreciate them, Santoshkumar has succeeded in capturing a whole new world of patrons.