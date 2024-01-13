JOIN US
HomeDH Changemakers

DH Changemakers 2024 | Vikas Mourya | This author brings a lived Dalit experience to his writing

BR Ambedkar is a strong presence in Mourya's work, and he is deeply influenced by the Dalit Sanghasha Samiti (DSS) and the Black Panthers.
Last Updated 13 January 2024, 08:00 IST

Growing up in South Karnataka in a socially-aware, middle class family, Vikas Mourya was slightly distanced from the practice of untouchability. But this changed when he was appointed as a teacher in Sandur.

He found his caste identity turned into his primary identity; the practice of untouchabilty became starkly visible. This experience found its way into many of his writings, exploring the lived experience of a new generation of Dalits.

He has translated the memoir: Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass into Kannada; his work explores the convergence of race and caste struggles, and more importantly, how and where these struggles diverge.

Vikas Mourya believes that Indian literature is not whole without the contribution of dalit literature. He has so far authored a collection of non-fiction writing (Chammatige), a children’s book (Jai Bheem), four translations (Kappu Kulume, Ambedkar Jagattu, Ambedkar Siddhantha, Savitribai mattu Naanu) and a short story collection (Neelavva).

(Published 13 January 2024, 08:00 IST)
