Literature deeply rooted in Dalit identities

“At that time, my English was not at all good,” remembers Vikas. “So, I read the book with the help of a dictionary.”

This encounter with Vol 3 of Ambedkar would put even this devotee of Hindu Gods towards the path of Ambedkarism. Later his association with Bahujana Vidyarthi Sangha (BVS) took him further into SC/ST/OBC politics.



Today, you name a subject and he could tell you which volume of Ambedkar’s writings to refer to. According to Hulikunte Murthy, this is rare within the context of Karnataka:

“There has always been a gap in understanding Ambedkar, as we have read him through translation,” remarks Murthy. “But, since Vikas has read them in English, he can capture the real meaning and essence behind Ambedkar’s words.”

Rooted in social realities

Growing up in a middle-class, socially-aware family in places like KR Pete and Mysuru,

the practice of untouchability was not as apparent. Caste’s undercurrents were of course present but subdued. That changed when he was appointed as a teacher in a village in Sandur taluk of Ballari. At 24 years of age, fresh out of a BEd college, he realised how openly untouchability was practised.

“I was struck by how my community was seen and treated there,” says Vikas. “That’s when I realised I should use the medium of poetry and literature to express the pain I was feeling inside me and could not do anything about.”

His stories seamlessly move from a rural to an urban setting, but everywhere caste compels their protagonists to endure everything thrown at them, often rendering them helpless. In contrast, his non-fiction writings are clear and assertive, with no hint of hesitancy or uncertainty. There is also a considerable amount of self-criticism addressing the splinters within the Dalit movement.

In Karnataka, the Dalit castes are divided as SC-Left and SC-Right, where the former has been historically more oppressed than the right-hand castes. Even within DSS, the right-hand castes like Holeyas have had significantly higher representation compared to Madigas, who belong to SC left, says Murthy.

“Vikas has tried to bridge this divide, even so far as to convince the leaders of DSS by describing the necessity of uniting people of all SC castes vividly.”

For Akshatha Humchadakatte from Aharnishi Prakashana, this was one among many reasons to have published him twice: “I wanted to publish him because he writes as a critical insider from within the community,” notes Akshatha. “He has clarity of thought and is straightforward, rarely mincing words.”

Dalit assertion

Vikas is keenly aware of the tradition of literature that he is part of and is quick to mention K Ramaiah, Devanuru Mahadeva, KB Siddaiah, Siddalingaiah and more as people he read and listened to while growing up. The nature of progressive politics has also changed, with a new emphasis on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, with most literary festivals today including at least one panel on caste in their programming. But, sometimes one’s identity being reduced to their caste can be uncomfortable.

In one of his interviews with the Indian Cultural Forum, Dr Siddalingaiah remarks half-jokingly, about being referred to as a Dalit poet in an invite: “If not a famous Kannada poet, they should have printed a famous Dalit poet.”

Contrary to previous generations, Vikas embraces the tag: “We are proud to call ourselves Dalit poets and to produce Dalit literature.” In fact, he insists that the mainstream does not have to make any accommodations, because irrespective of recognition or invites, “we will continue to write and we will make you read what we write.”

In that regard, he already has a book on reservation policies in the works. A research work, this book is the result of over six years of effort. Similarly, he is also working on a book named "Dalit Files".