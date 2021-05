From Modi to Yogi and Rahul to Priyanka, the recently concluded Assembly elections to four states and a Union Territory saw a number of high-profile leaders from the BJP, Congress, and a handful of other parties attend campaign rallies and hold roadshows. Barring Assam, where the BJP secured a second term, and Puducherry, where the NDA is set to form the government, none of the states that these national leaders visited elected the saffron party. The Congress only managed to form the government in Tamil Nadu, where it is a part of the DMK-led alliance. In Bengal, advice from state BJP leaders and cadres were often ignored, and the lack of a known face led to the party's loss. Here is a look at 10 leaders whose campaigning failed to make an impact.