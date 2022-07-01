Chants of ‘Bam Bam Bhole’ and ‘Har Har Mahadev’ reverberated the air at daybreak as ecstatic pilgrims began an arduous journey of faith to the Amarnath Cave Shrine housed among the mighty Himalaya peaks at an elevation of 3880 metres. The pilgrims expressed happiness over the resumption of the annual pilgrimage this year after a gap of almost three years. In 2019, the Yatra was curtailed days ahead of the abrogation of Article 370. The pilgrimage did not take place in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.