After a gap of 2 years, Amarnath Yatra begins amid tight security
Chants of ‘Bam Bam Bhole’ and ‘Har Har Mahadev’ reverberated the air at daybreak as ecstatic pilgrims began an arduous journey of faith to the Amarnath Cave Shrine housed among the mighty Himalaya peaks at an elevation of 3880 metres. The pilgrims expressed happiness over the resumption of the annual pilgrimage this year after a gap of almost three years. In 2019, the Yatra was curtailed days ahead of the abrogation of Article 370. The pilgrimage did not take place in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
- 1 /9
After a gap of 2 years, Amarnath Yatra begins amid tight security Credit: PTI Photo
- 2 /9
Pilgrims left in a secured convoy to perform pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Himalayas amid tight security arrangements. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /9
Chanting 'Bam Bam Bhole', the pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in a cavalcade of 230 vehicles early on June 30. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /9
The 43-day pilgrimage to the cave shrine will conclude on August 11 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /9
The annual Amarnath Yatra is being organised after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /9
With the 2nd batch, the total number of pilgrims, who have left for the Amarnath cave shrine from Jammu goes up to 10,700. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /9
Over 5,000 to 6,000 fresh pilgrims have arrived in Jammu from various places across the country for their onward journey to Amarnath. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /9
After on-the-spot registration at three counters and supply of tokens at two counters, they have been lodged in 32 lodging centres and basecamps in Kashmir. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /9
The Yatra commenced on June 29 from the traditional 48-km Nunwan route in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam and the 14-km Baltal route in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, July 2: Best photos from around world
- 1 /5
A farmer ploughs a field for paddy plantation in Nagaon District of Assam on July 1,2022. Credit: IANS
- 2 /5
Sudanese anti-coup protesters take part in a demonstration against military rule, in Khartoum on June 30, 2022. Credit: AFP
- 3 /5
Rishabh Pant celebrates reaching his century with Ravindra Jadeja. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /5
Indigenous demonstrators march in Quito on June 30, 2022, in the framework of indigenous-led protests against high living costs. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /5
Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic during their men's singles tennis match on the fifth day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 1, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 2, 2022
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 2, 2022
- 2 /13
Aries | Patience is the key-word today. All things fall into place if you are tactful. Use your head and do things to your liking. Your intuition will be right on. Misunderstandings are caused between partners by poor communication as well as trouble-makers | Colour: Green Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | You will be overly sensitive today. Your relationship is undergoing some changes. It is important to work on your relationships. It is better to be warned that secret affairs will be no longer secret. Health ailments better | Colour: Peach | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | An overseas journey could put a new dimension onto a difficult relationship. You may find that your plans will cost a little more than you had expected. Celebratory mood persists, but avoid burning the candle at both ends. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive | Colour: Pink | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively | Colour: Beige | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | Today and tomorrow, you may be dealing with issues revolving around fears, obsessions. This is a good time to find ways to improve work/leisure balance problems in your life | Colour: Silver | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | Female associates/ colleagues/ authority figures could pose problems. Avoid compromising situations at work. Some of you could be considering delegating work, as pressures for you to perform are strong | Colour: Saffron | Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | Work load increases. Loved ones may be unreasonable. You're in the mood to party. You must be careful not to reveal secrets or get involved in gossip. A friend will help you resolve an issue today | Colour: Indigo | Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Don't spend money that you really don't have. Spend time with that special someone today. You finally open your eyes to a situation which has been going on in your life .Mars heals a long-broken friendship | Colour: Purple | Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Something you say today could hurt another person’s feelings, so be careful with your choice of words. You start to see with clarity who you can and can't trust and you no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions | Colour: Magenta | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. Responsibilities take a heavy toll on you today. You can excel where before you've failed if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today | Colour: Maroon | Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Close relationships are a focus of unexpected change in your life now. Today is not the day to try to comer people by giving them ultimatums. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself | Colour: Mango | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into. A day for belt-tightening and caution about investments and expenditures. Going on a diet is favoured now | Colour: Amethyst | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics| 10 Most-searched Asians worldwide on Google 2022
Here we take a look at the top 10 Most-searched Asians worldwide on Google 2022 so far:
- 1 /11
In Pics | 10 Most-searched Asians worldwide on Google 2022
- 2 /11
BTS is a rage around the world and the singer Kim Tae-Hyung, also known professionally as V, topped the list of the most searched Asian on the world’s largest search engine. Credit: Instagram/thv
- 3 /11
Just behind V is his bandmate Jungkook. He came second on the list. Credit: Instagram/jungkook.97
- 4 /11
Late Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu alias Sidhu Moose Wala grabbed the third spot on the most searched Asian on Google list. Credit: Instagram/sidhu_moosewala
- 5 /11
South Korean singer Jimin is the fourth 'Most Searched Asian' on Google. Credit: Instagram/j.m
- 6 /11
Fifth on the most searched Asian on Google was Late Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /11
K-pop idol Lisa from BLACKPINK ranks sixth on the list. Credit: Instagram/lalalalisa_m
- 8 /11
Katrina Kaif is the seventh most searched Asian on Google. Credit: Instagram/katrinakaif
- 9 /11
Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt stood eighth on the list. Credit: Instagram/aliaabhatt
- 10 /11
Global Icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas was positioned ninth on the list. Credit: Instagram/priyankachopra
- 11 /11
India's 'run-machine' Virat Kohli was the only sportsperson in the Asia to feature in the top 10 list. Credit: Instagram/virat.kohli
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Wimbledon 2022: Ugo Humbert upsets third seed Casper Ruud
France's Ugo Humbert entered the third round of the ongoing Wimbledon tournament as he defeated Norway's Casper Ruud 3-6, 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 in the second round. Ahead of the game, the Frenchman faced an awkward situation as he turned up for the match missing a vital piece of equipment - a tennis racket.
- 1 /10
Wimbledon 2022: Ugo Humbert upsets third seed Casper Ruud
- 2 /10
France's Ugo Humbert upset third seed Casper Ruud 3-6, 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 to reach the third round at the Wimbledon 2022. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /10
Humbert broke Ruud's serve six times in his two-hour, 36-minute triumph. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /10
Casper Ruud returns the ball to France's Ugo Humbert during their men's singles tennis match on the third day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /10
Humbert made a slow start, firing 15 unforced errors while his opponent Ruud remained solid. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /10
Once Humbert reined in his game, he was able to rely on his big serve and aggressive approach to power past Ruud. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /10
Norway's Casper Ruud returns the ball to Ugo Humbert during their men's singles tennis match on the third day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships in London. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /10
From advancing to the fourth round at the All England Club in 2019 and lifting his first ATP 500 trophy last year in Halle, Humbert has a good record on grass courts. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 9 /10
Humbert will now play Belgian David Goffin in the third round. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /10
In 2021, Humbert was at a career-high World No. 25. The 24-year-old is currently No. 125 in the ATP Live Rankings. Credit: AFP Photo