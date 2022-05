This year, Norway (1st) Denmark (2nd), Sweden (3rd) Estonia (4th) and Finland (5th) grabbed the top positions in the World Press Freedom Index, while North Korea remained at the bottom of the list of the 180 countries and territories ranked by the Reporters Without Borders.

India's ranking in the World Press Freedom Index fell down to 150th position from last year's 142nd rank out of 180 countries, according to a report by a global media watchdog released on Tuesday.

Russia was placed at 155th position, down from 150th last year, while China climbed up by two positions with the Reporters Without Borders placing it at 175th position. Last year, China was placed at 177th position.