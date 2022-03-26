FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week: Showstoppers steal the show
The capital was drenched with Bollywood glam on Friday, Day 3, of the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week with six celebrities walking the ramp and a few more in attendance. Manish Malhotra’s closing show for the day, “Diffuse,” was the most happening with young stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Shanaya Kapoor dazzling in glittery ensembles and wooing the audience with a few impromptu dance moves. Actors Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgan, Alaya F, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Varun Sharma were among those present at the jam-packed venue to catch the proceedings. Mira Kapoor, Sonam Bajwa and celebrity siblings Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem were the other stars who did a turn on the ramp for other designers.
Shanaya Kapoor walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra’s Diffuse line in a glittery, sequinned ensemble. Credit: Instagram/lakmefashionwk
Siddhant Chaturvedi looks sharp in a Manish Malhotra outfit at FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week. Credit: Instagram/lakmefashionwk
Mira Kapoor was the stunning showstopper for Aisha Rao at FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week. Credit: Instagram/lakmefashionwk
Sonam Bajwa closed the show for Siddharth Bansal on Day 3 of FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week. Credit: Instagram/lakmefashionwk
Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem were showstoppers for the “The Spotlight” featuring Two Point Two at the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week. Credit: Instagram/lakmefashionwk
