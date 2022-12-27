Happy Birthday Salman Khan! Lesser known facts about the 'Bhai' of Bollywood
UPDATED : Dec 27 2022, 14:51 IST
Salman Khan | Entertainment News | Bollywood news | bollywood
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turns 57 today, and on this special day, we list some lesser-known facts about the 'Bhai' of Bollywood.
Happy Birthday Salman Khan! Lesser known facts about the 'Bhai' of Bollywood
Salman Khan is not his real name. The actor’s original name is Abdul Rashid Salim Salman Khan. Credit: Instagram/@beingsalmankhan
While most people know that Salman started his showbiz journey as an actor but the fact is he started his career as a model and did a few endorsements before entering movies. Credit: Instagram/@beingsalmankhan
Salman Khan is a swimming champion and had reportedly represented India at various International events. Credit: Instagram/@beingsalmankhan
While the world knows Salman Khan as an actor, acting was not his first choice. Salman always wanted to be a writer just like his dad. He also tried writing and has written movies like 'Chandramukhi' (1993), 'Veer' (2010) and 'Dabangg 3' (2019). Credit: Instagram/@beingsalmankhan
Salman Khan is fond of frangrance and soaps. Credit: Instagram/@beingsalmankhan
'Meine Pyar Kiya' was not his Bollywood debut, Salman Khan made his acting debut 'Biwi Ho To Aisi' (1988) in a supporting role. Credit: Instagram/@beingsalmankhan
Salman has also written the dialogues for his films 'Dabangg 3' and 'Race 3'. In fact, the infamous “Our Business Is Our Business None Of Your Business” from Race 3 is written by our own Bhaijaan. Credit: Instagram/@beingsalmankhan
Salman also tried his luck in singing and crooned the songs like 'Chandi Ki Daal Par' from 'Hello Brother', 'Hangover' from 'Kick' and 'Main Hoon Hero Tera' from 'Hero'. Credit: Instagram/@beingsalmankhan
Very few know that Salman Khan suffers from a facial nerve disorder 'trigeminal neuralgia' which is commonly known as a suicidal disease. Credit: Instagram/@beingsalmankhan
Salman Khan is a gifted painter who began painting years before he made his mark in Bollywood. Despite his inexperience with paintbrush, colours and canvas, Salman has painted some amazing figures and gifted to several celebrity friends. The superstar had painted the first poster of his film, 'Jai Ho'. Credit: Special Arrangement
In Pics | Salman Khan's star-studded birthday party
UPDATED : Dec 27 2022, 14:59 IST
Salman Khan | Entertainment News | Bollywood news
Salman Khan, who turns 57 today, threw a lavish party for his friends and family at his sister Arpita's house in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Sonakshi Sinha, Tabu, Sunil Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh, and Genelia D'Souza attended the party. Who's who from political and business fields were also present at the party. Check out the pictures...
In Pics | Salman Khan's star-studded birthday party
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan arrives for his 57th birthday party in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo
Romanian Iulia Vantur, who was rumoured to be dating Salman, arrived in a black shimmery dress. Credit: AFP Photo
Shah Rukh Khan poses with the birthday boy. Credit: Special Arrangement
Pooja Hegde, who will be seen with Salman in his upcoming movie 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', also attended the party. Credit: AFP Photo
Salman's brothers Arbaaz and Sohail were also seen at the party. Credit: AFP Photo
The guestlist also included celebrity couple Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh. Credit: AFP Photo
Salman is seen distributing cakes to the media persons. Credit: AFP Photo
Salman's sister Alvira Khan and Atul Agnihotri pose for a photo as they arrive for the party. Credit: AFP Photo
Pragya Jaiswal is seen at the birthday party. Credit: AFP Photo
Actress Tabu arrives for Salman's birthday party. Credit: AFP Photo
Salman Khan's former girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani was also seen at the party. Credit: AFP Photo
Salman's sister Arpita Khan poses with her husband Aayush Sharma. Credit: AFP Photo
Sonakshi Sinha, who made her acting debut with Salman Khan's 'Dabangg', was among the early guests. Credit: AFP Photo
Pranutan Bahl at the party in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo
One of Salman's best friends from the showbiz, Suniel Shetty, also graced the party. Credit: AFP Photo
Sajid Nadiadwala and wife Wardha Khan were also seen at the party. Credit: AFP Photo
Pulkit Samrat poses with his girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda. Credit: AFP Photo
News in Pics, Dec 27, 2022: Best photos from the world
News in Pics, Dec 27, 2022: Best photos from the world
Caesar, 50-year-old, a Russian who joined the Freedom of Russia Legion to fight on the side of Ukraine, stands in front of a destroyed monastery in Dolyna, eastern Ukraine on December 26, 2022. - Freedom of Russia Legion is a Foreign volunteer legion formed in March 2022 with defectors from the Russian Armed Forces, Russian and Belarusian volunteers. Credit: AFP Photo
A man rides a motorbike loaded with sacks of vegetables along a street in New Delhi on December 26, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
An elderly homeless man wrapped in woolen clothes take rest at a shelter on a cold winter evening, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo
A view of heavy traffic jam at Ashoka road near Andhra bhavan in New Delhi on Monday, December 26, 2022. Credit: IANS Photo
School students wearing face masks in precautionary guidelines for Covid-19 during their visit at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, in Belagavi on Monday, December 26, 2022. Credit: IANS Photo
Today's Horoscope - December 27, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - December 27, 2022
Today's Horoscope - December 27, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today. Today is not the day to try to comer people by giving them ultimatums. Checking into a relaxation resort could give unexpected results! Your partner inspires you | Colour: Tan | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | You are artistic and dreamy, but a more solid approach to work problems will be helpful. A relationship requires you to be more proactive - just being there isn't sufficient, you have to communicate too. Life-work balance needs to be strived for | Colour: Orange |Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | An opportunity is just around the corner. A little romance is likely to develop. Your creative nature is calling, so start writing that story or article or poem you have been meaning to in a long while. Cash flow good. Colour: Peach | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now. Watch out for new romances because some of them may not be what you expect. Colour: Purple | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | There are new directions for you and you will be recognized for your abilities and talents. Share your winnings and praise with others and be grateful. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people. Colour: Saffron | Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs. It may not be a great time for romance for you - be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. Colour: Ivory | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Don't force your opinions on friends or relatives unless you are prepared to lose their favour. You must communicate your feelings if you want to avoid a mix-up or misunderstanding today | Colour: Amethyst | Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. You are focusing on finances and stark reality. Plans over property, living conditions or financial plans for the long term, need to be discussed fully. Colour: Sky-blue | Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. Your straight-forward nature sometimes is unable to see the guile with which another person approaches you. Colour: Cream | Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | An associate or friend could turn amour and romance could bloom in a big way. You have been on a roll, but it is time to slow down and devote attention to your health. A fitness regime could work wonders for your overall well being. You can't always live on love and air! Colour: Sea-green | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential. Partnerships or collaborations do well. The waxing moon adds enchantment to your mood, and travel plans look exciting. Colour: Emerald | Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | It is very important for you to stay focused today. This a period of transition and on a personal level you are confused and hassled. A good day to relax, unwind and sort out your priorities | Colour: Caramel | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Rahul Gandhi pays respects to former PMs, Mahatma Gandhi
UPDATED : Dec 26 2022, 16:50 IST
Rahul Gandhi | India News | Indian Politics | Atal Bihari Vajpayee | Mahatma Gandhi
Pictures of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former prime ministers, including Atal Bihari Vajpayee at their memorials in T-shirt and pants amid the bone-chilling weather in New Delhi.
Amid chilly weather, Rahul Gandhi pays respects to former PMs. Credit: PTI Photo
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to the former Prime Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial Sadaiv Atal in Delhi. Credit: AICC
Rahul also visited the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal in the morning to pay respects. Credit: AICC
He also visited the memorial of former Prime Ministers Rajiv Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Lal Bahadur Shastri and paid tributes. Credit: PTI Photo
Rahul Gandhi seen walking in a half sleeves t-shirt and trousers. Credit: PTI Photo
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Rahul Gandhi leaves after paying tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial Sadaiv Atal, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at Veer Bhumi, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee barefoot at his memorial Sadaiv Atal, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo