In Pics | Biggest groups of foreign students in Ukraine
UPDATED : Mar 13 2022, 23:02 IST
World news | Ukraine | India | China | Turkey | Azerbaijan | Nigeria | Egypt | morocco |
Here is the list of the biggest groups of foreign nationals who are studying in war-torn Ukraine.
1. India | 14,383 students. Credit: IANS Photo
2. Morocco | 5,721 students. Credit: AFP Photo
3. Azerbaijan | 4,718 students. Credit: AFP Photo
4. Turkmenistan | 4,304 students. Credit: Pixabay
5. Nigeria | 3,302 students. Credit: Reuters Photo
6. Egypt | 2,849 students. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
7. China | 2,601 students. Credit: AFP Photo
8. Turkey | 2,284 students. Credit: Pixabay photo
News in Pics, March 13, 2022: Best shots from around the world
UPDATED : Mar 13 2022, 05:17 ISTUkraine | United States | Colombia | Rome | Vladimir Putin | Donald Trump |
Demonstrators hold signs as they gather in Santa Croce square to protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Florence. Credit: Reuters photo
Ukrainian refugees, fleeing their country following the Russian invasion, board a train to travel to Brussels, Belgium, after arriving from the border with Ukraine, in Bucharest. Credit: Reuters photo
A supporter of former US President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up at a rally at Florence Regional Airport in Florence, South Carolina. Credit: Reuters photo
Rolls of toilet paper with an image of Russian President Vladimir Putin are displayed during a rally in support of Ukraine in Santa Monica, California. Credit: AFP Photo
Participants carry out a rite during the Holy Mass on the 400th anniversary of the Canonisation of St Ignatius of Loyola, Saint Isidoro the Farmer, Francesco Saverio, Saint Teresa of Jesus and Filippo Neri, at the Jesuit Church of the Most Holy Name of Jesus, in Rome. Credit: Reuters photo
A man swipes the floor at a polling station ahead the parliamentary elections in Cali, Colombia. Credit: AFP Photo
A barge sprays green dye into the Chicago River for it's traditional St. Patrick's Day festivities in Chicago, Illinois. Credit: Reuters photo
Today's Horoscope - March 13, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Mar 13 2022, 00:52 ISTHoroscope | Zodiac | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope |
Today's Horoscope - March 13, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries: Time to moderate your food and alcohol consumption. Health problems crop up. Understand your money situation. Make investments and long-term savings plans. Lucky Colour: Blue. Lucky Number: 5.
Taurus: Jupiter continues its benefic influence on you. Don’t fritter away your money and energy on undeserving people and projects. . There may be a healing or resolution with the past as people return. Lucky Colour: Scarlet. Lucky Number: 3.
Gemini: Increased interaction or travel with children. Disorganisation or lack of information could frustrate you. There will be change or withdrawal to a degree from current work, activity or contacts. Lucky Colour: Lilac. Lucky Number: 2.
Cancer: Caution advised. Avoid antagonistic behaviour. There may be conflict at home and volatile scenes with partner/ spouse. Use your charm, but don't sign or agree to anything. Don't divulge secret information. Lucky Colour: Magenta. Lucky Number: 7.
Leo: Problem or frustrations regarding information may arise. A boss or superior giving you misguiding information . Deal with the needs of children and get into groups that deal with self-awareness. Lucky Colour: Mango. Lucky Number: 4.
Virgo: Put feelings aside , and meet your targets for today. Barring minor frustrations, today could be productive . If you try to manipulate emotional situations you will find yourself alienated. Lucky Colour: Green. Lucky Number: 9.
Libra: Your boundless energy and stamina keeps the day going but at times you need to step back and listen. Your desire for excitement and adventure may be expensive. Lucky Colour: Plum. Lucky Number: 5.
Scorpio: Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. Participating in an event or activity today brings dividends, and do keep a lookout for someone special. Lucky Colour: Red. Lucky Number: 6.
Sagittarius: Avoid overspending on entertainment. Investments that deal with property will be lucrative. You will finally manage to solve a long-postponed financial issue. Lucky Colour: Brown. Lucky Number: 8.
Capricorn: Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Lucky Number: 7.
Aquarius: Your judgement has not been your best friend as it's led you to make decisions which may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you to reverse their effects. Lucky Colour: Cream. Lucky Number: 2.
Pisces: Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Careful what you say about other people's lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn't. Lucky Colour: Aubergine. Lucky Number: 3.
News in Pics, March 12, 2022: Best shots from around the world
UPDATED : Mar 12 2022, 05:03 ISTUkraine | Mexico | United States | Chile |
Demonstrators are sprayed by police with a water cannon during a protest on the day of the inauguration of President Gabriel Boric, in Santiago. Credit: Reuters photo
This Maxar satellite image taken and released on March 11, 2022 shows a long line of cars on the highway as residents attempt to leave Kyiv. Credit: AFP Photo/Maxar Technologies
The headquarters building of Brazilian oil company Petrobras is seen in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Credit: Reuters photo
A supporter hold a sign of the late Martin Luther King Jr. while listening during a rally at the Alabama State Capitol on March 11, 2022 in Montgomery, Alabama. Credit: AFP Photo
Soldiers stand guard as people accompany the car carrying the coffin with the remains of Mayor Cesar Arturo Valencia, during his funeral in Aguililla, Michoacan state, Mexico. Credit: AFP Photo
A clerk bags dried peppers for a customer inside Grand Central Market on March 11, 2022 in downtown Los Angeles, California. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - March 12, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Mar 12 2022, 00:46 ISTHoroscope | Zodiac | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope |
Today's Horoscope - March 12, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries: Time to keep a check on your impulsive nature today. Not a day for confrontations. Attending an industry event, trade show or convention brings an interesting proposition. A partnership can be formed. Lucky Colour: Tan. Lucky Number: 1.
Taurus: Keep plans simple today since energy levels deplete quickly. A day for introspection and meditation. Mars makes you aggressive today, but the moon counteracts its effect, making you charming and pensive. Lucky Colour: Saffron. Lucky Number: 4.
Gemini: You are sensitive to criticism. Conflict between desire and duty arises. Do not allow arrogant people interfere with your work. A day to spend with friends, and quit worrying. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 7.
Cancer: You may have a heavy workload today, but you'll be pleased with your success. Sign contracts and deals. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 2.
Leo: Your intellectual energy is heightened, so it’s a great time for brainstorming or discussing your plans. Home, domestic arrangements and family relationships bog you down, unless you are ready to make changes Lucky Colour: Magenta. Lucky Number: 5.
Virgo: Stress-related problems through overwork are possible. New career responsibilities will be allotted. Creative or spiritual activities or development may feature. Matters from the past may come to light to be resolved or understood. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 3.
Libra: Disharmony at home stressful. Avoid making unrealistic promises . Romantic relationships should stabilize. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. You may be given a position of leadership or responsibility today. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 8.
Scorpio: Focus your efforts on your work. Insurance pay outs, tax rebates, or just plain luck makes it a great day.. Use your charm, but don't sign or agree to anything. Don't divulge secret information. Lucky Colour: Peach. Lucky Number: 6.
Sagittarius: You are very clear and perceptive now. It's a good time to make a decision, come to an agreement, negotiate a deal. A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 9.
Capricorn: A time to develop a better perspective and to work on a relationship which you feel is being threatened by negligence, Romantic ties and financial status developed through overseas contacts. Lucky Colour: Blue. Lucky Number: 7.
Aquarius: Emotions are a problem unless you talk about them to the person involved. Your affairs are kept secret. You may feel resentful and antagonistic towards those you feel are restricting your individuality. Lucky Colour: Mustard. Lucky Number: 5.
Pisces: You may find yourself caught in the middle of an argument that has nothing to do with you. Avoid confrontations. Career opportunities, overseas travel, higher education and connections with important people come to pass. Lucky Colour: Lavender. Lucky Number: 8.