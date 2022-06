Showbiz seems quite fascinating from a distance but all the glitz and glamour has a dark side that not many are aware of. With death threats, ransom calls and fear of being gunned down, celebrities live under constant fear as their success irks a few. As the film fraternity is shocked by Sidhu Moosewala's brutal murder in broad daylight and death threat to Salman Khan, here we take a look at the list of celebrities who received death threats.