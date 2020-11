The ongoing protests by thousands of farmers against the Centre's new farm laws entered the fifth day on Monday, with the protestors threatening to block all five entry points to the national capital.

Rejecting the Centre's offer to hold talks once they move to the Burari ground, the farmers said they will not accept any conditional dialogue and have called a meeting to discuss their next course of action later in the day.



On Friday, police used teargas shells, water cannons and multi-layer barriers to block the protesters. Some protesters pelted stones and broke barricades.



