Winter Olympics, overshadowed by rights concerns and Covid scare, will officially began in Beijing on February 4 with an opening ceremony at the "Bird's Nest" stadium with no spectators. While tourism and local businesses have taken a massive hit, International Olympic Committee (IOC) is expected to make good money at the Winter Games with the TV rights, which has only gotten bigger over the years. Here we take a look at the revenue collection at Winter Games by the International Olympic Committee over the years.