In Pics | Olympic Winter Games bring in hefty sum for the IOC
Winter Olympics, overshadowed by rights concerns and Covid scare, will officially began in Beijing on February 4 with an opening ceremony at the "Bird's Nest" stadium with no spectators. While tourism and local businesses have taken a massive hit, International Olympic Committee (IOC) is expected to make good money at the Winter Games with the TV rights, which has only gotten bigger over the years. Here we take a look at the revenue collection at Winter Games by the International Olympic Committee over the years.
1| Pyeongchang 2018| Revenue from TV rights and Ticker Sales - $1.58 billion. Credit: Reuters Photo
2| Sochi 2014| Revenue from TV rights and Ticker Sales - $1.49-$1.58 billion. Credit: AFP Photo
3| Vancouver 2010| Revenue from TV rights and Ticker Sales - $1.49 - $1.53 billion. Credit: AFP Photo
4| Turin 2006| Revenue from TV rights and Ticker Sales - $0.92 billion. Credit: Reuters Photo
5| Salt Lake City 2002| Revenue from TV rights and Ticker Sales - $0.92 billion. Credit: Reuters Photo
6| Nagano 1998| Revenue from TV rights and Ticker Sales - $0.59 billion. Credit: Reuters Photo
News in Pics, Feb 4, 2022: Best pics from around the world
Georgia's Morisi Kvitelashvili competes in the men's single skating short program of the figure skating team event during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing. Credit: AFP Photo
People wave Chinese national flags and Beijing 2022 Olympic flags at the Summer Palace on the third day of the torch relay in Beijing. Credit: AFP Photo
Omar Menchaca collects plastic from the Xochimilco canals in Mexico City. Credit: AFP Photo
Border Patrol agents detain a group of migrants near the border wall, after they entered the United States from Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico, border with El Paso, Texas, US. Credit: AFP Photo
Slovakia's Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok speaks during a signing ceremony with Slovakia's Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad (not pictured), and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured), at the State Department, in Washington. Credit: Reuters Photo
A woman watches from a viewpoint after a winter storm in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope - February 4, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs. It may not be a great time for romance for you - be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. Lucky Colour: Indigo Lucky Number: 4. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Taurus | What you feel you need is a good dose of fun and laughter. Take some time out and be aware that everything will go your way. You need to keep an eye on your words and actions, as you may say or do things that follow you about for a while afterwards. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 8. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Gemini | Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Stay away from 'get rich quick' types of people. Seek good independent advice on any projects. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 5. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Cancer | There is a balance due to you, and it has been due to you for a while. Polite requests haven't worked, but final payment will be made soon. If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced - don't overreact or go overboard. Lucky Colour: Lavender Lucky Number: 6. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Leo | A partner or close friend might disapprove of your decisions today, especially decisions related to family or your home. Your partner or close one feels that you might be overreaching. Lucky Colour: Beige Lucky Number: 9. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Virgo | Taking a chance today will yield some interesting results – risk-taking is not something you need to be wary of. You will come across something inspirational. It will really help you refocus. Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 7. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Libra | Curb a tendency to be introspective. Things seem unmanageable now, but an unseen hand is pushing things your way. Make money using your ingenuity and creative talent. Lucky Colour: Jade Lucky Number: 3. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Scorpio | A perfect day for love and romance. Your efforts can bring you recognition, but beware the office sneak. A change to your routine may make you feel uncomfortable at first, but go with the flow and show how good you can be at adapting to new situations. Lucky Colour: Plum Lucky Number: 1. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Sagittarius | Talks with business people may lead to important opportunities. Today, you're efficient, industrious, and express yourself in a winning manner. Do relax a little. Lucky Colour: Chrome Lucky Number: 5. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Capricorn | You seem to be running out of words to express your feelings. A wedding possible in the family. Life is good, if you are willing to overlook a few foibles from your partner. Lucky Colour: Onyx Lucky Number: 6. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Aquarius | Emotionally you won't see things accurately. Your boss is cranky today. Avoid long trips. Your leadership attitude could be mistaken for high-handedness, so keep a low profile today. Lucky Colour: Sea-green Lucky Number: 4. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Pisces | Home and family matters will come into focus –renovation, gardening, or simply doing up your home will interest you. Cash flow seems adequate, so if you want to go on a spending spree – why not? Lucky Colour: Violet Lucky Number: 2. Credit: Pixabay Photo
In Pics | Famous celebrities who dated their crew members
Here we take a look at the celebrities who were linked with their crew members. While a few admitted and sealed their relation, others just brushed those as rumours.
Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan fell in love with assistant director Kiran Rao during the shooting of the film Lagaan. Aamir and Kiran, who were married for 15 years, mutually decided to part ways and co-parent their kid Azad in 2021. Credit: Facebook/Aamir Khan
In 2015, cricketer Rohit Sharma married his manager Ritika Sajdeh after briefly dating her. The couple welcomed their daughter Samaira, in 2018. Credit: Instagram/rohitsharma45
After separation from Kalki Koechlin, Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap reportedly dated Shubra Shetty, who worked in his production house Phantom Films. Credit: Instagram/anuragkashyap10
Supermodel Heidi Klum admitted that she was romantically involved with her bodyguard Martin Kirsten. Credit: Instagram/lleeyla
Buzz had it that Britney Spears was in a relationship with her bodyguard Tzuri Lee Adeto, a former Israeli soldier. Credit: Instagram/britneyspears
Princess Stephanie fell in love with her bodyguard Daniel Ducruet and sealed her relation with him in 1995. Credit: Instagram/heavycrownroyalty
In one of the episodes of American TV reality show ‘Kourtney and Kim Take New York’, Kim Kardashian was seen romancing her bodyguard. Credit: Instagram/kimkardashian
It was rumoured that Angelina Jolie was ‘too close’ to her Scottish bodyguard Bill in 2007. Credit: AFP Photo
One of India’s celebrated artists Jatin Das briefly dated his employee Bidisha Roy and later married her. Credit: DH Pool Photo
American star Scarlett Johansson briefly dated her bodyguard and several pictures of them spending quality time had surfaced online. Credit: AFP Photo
In Pics | Top 10 cars sold in India in January 2022
Here is a quick look at the top 10 best-selling cars in the month of January 2022:
One of the most loved model from the Maruti, Wagon-R dominates the sales charts in January 2022. Maruti sold sold 20,334 units and tops the list. Credit: Maruti Suzuki
Second on the list was Maruti's premium hatchback car, Swift. The company sold over 19,000 units in the month of January 2022. Credit: Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki’s Dzire, one of the cheapest sedans available in the market, was sold close to 15,000 units and ranked third on the list. Credit: Maruti Suzuki
With a sale of 13,816 units, Tata Nexon, one of the best-selling Tata cars, features fourth on the list. Credit: Tata Motors
Alto, one of Maruti Suzuki's best-selling cars, features fifth on the list with 12,342 unit sales. Credit: Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Ertiga, a seven-seater MUV, stood sixth on the list with 11,847 unit sales. Credit: Maruti Suzuki
Kia Seltos, one of the emerging mid-size SUV cars in India, managed to sell 11,483 units and grabbed the seventh position. Credit: Kia Motors
With a sale of 11,377 units, Hyundai's Venue was positioned eighth on the list. Credit: Hyundai
One of the highest selling Maruti cars, Eeco ranks ninth in the list. Maruti Suzuki has sold Eeco's 10,528 units in the month of January 2022. Credit: Maruti Suzuki.
Tata Punch has continued to surprise everyone with its sales performance. Tata sold a total of 10,027 units and rounds off the top ten list of the highest-selling cars in the Indian market. Credit: Tata Motors