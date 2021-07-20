News in Pics, July 20: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Jul 20 2021, 08:29 ISTPeru | Covid-19 | Coronavirus | Eid | Indonesia | India | Iraq | Germany | Belgium | United States |
A supporter of Leftist school teacher Pedro Castillo celebrates in dowtown Lima following the official proclamation of him as Peru’s president-elect. Credit: AFP Photo
Indonesian Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at a mosque amid a surge of Covid-19 cases in Bogor, on the outskirts of Jakarta. Credit: Reuters Photo
Guests walk through the exhibit Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience ahead of its opening to the general public at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. Credit: Reuters Photo
Yassine Azhari, 24, an asylum seeker from Morocco who is among several hundred migrants requesting to be regularised by the Belgian government to have access to healthcare, is taken back to his mattress at the ULB University campus in Brussels. Credit: Reuters Photo
A demolished house is pictured in Altenburg, Rhineland-Palatinate, western Germany after devastating floods hit the region. Credit: AFP Photo
Iraqis inspect the site of the explosion in a popular market in the mostly Shiite neighbourhood of Sadr City, east of Baghdad. Credit: AFP Photo
A car falls into a cavity after a road caved in at Dwarka in New Delhi on Monday. credit: PTI Photo
Today's Horoscope - July 20, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Jul 20 2021, 00:05 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope |
Aries | Time to keep a check on your impulsive nature today. Not a day for confrontations. Attending an industry event, trade show or convention brings an interesting proposition. A partnership can be formed | Lucky Colour: Tan | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Taurus | Sudden romantic encounters could lead to serious repercussions. Try not to over-exert and compromise on your health. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Gemini | Fast-moving Mercury puts emphasis on communication today – take time to communicate to your feelings. Don't feel as if you have to cope with everything on your own. You have more support than you realise | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Cancer | There is a balance due to you, and it has been due to you for a while. Polite requests haven't worked, but final payment will be made soon. If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced - don't overreact or go overboard | Lucky Colour: Lime-green | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Leo | A partner or close friend might disapprove of your decisions today, especially decisions related to family or your home. Your partner or close one feels that you might be overreaching | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Virgo | Taking a chance today will yield some interesting results – risk-taking is not something you need to be wary of. You will come across something inspirational. It will really help you refocus. Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat | Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Libra | An unexpected encounter brings a lucrative deal. Health problems may prevail if you haven't been getting enough rest. The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in | Lucky Colour: Pearl | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Scorpio | The moon makes you moony. Quit nostalgia, and make the party scene today. Career highlighted. Female associates/ colleagues/ authority figures could pose problems. Avoid compromising situations at work | Lucky Colour: Ruby | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Sagittarius | Today you will pick up where you left off with someone from your past. Group activities will promote new love relationships. Career wise a new opportunity opens up. Time to decide if lateral growth is just as good as a promotion | Lucky Colour: Grass-green | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Capricorn | A younger sibling could demand time and attention. Much is happening in the career front - watch out for that office sneak.The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life | Lucky Colour: Emerald | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Aquarius | Delicate financial interests need to be managed with kid gloves. Promotion or opportunity for advancement will come for some. New ventures, lifestyle activities or creative projects bring changes at home | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Pisces | You are articulate and persuasive of speech, and you will need all that today to consolidate your position. New ventures, lifestyle activities, or creative projects bring changes at home | Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
News in Pics, July 19: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Jul 19 2021, 08:18 ISTUnited States | Bolivia | India | Israel | West Bank | Yemen | Delhi | Covid-19 | Coronavirus | Coronavirus vaccine | New York | Cuba | Miami |
A man cools off himself on a fountain during a heat wave in New York City. Credit: Reuters Photo
UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar (C) of Slovenia celebrates on the podium after winning the yellow jersey and the Tour de France. Credit: Reuters Photo
A boy looks at a giant Yemeni flag flying at the historic 12th cehntury citadel of al-Qahira in Yemen's third city of Taez. Credit: AFP Photo
A Palestinian man argues with Israeli border guards blocking a street for a procession of religious Jews in Hebron. Credit: AFP Photo
People carry the coffin of Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui inside the premises of Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo
A woman receives a vaccine against Covid-19 at the Instituto Americano, in La Paz, Bolivia. Credit: Reuters Photo
A woman holds a Cuban flag during a protest showing support for Cubans demonstrating against their government, at Versailles Restaurant in Miami. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - July 19, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Jul 19 2021, 00:05 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac |
Aries | Professionally you make sound moves, and for those so inclined, a stint abroad is imminent. Try to check reckless, impulsive behaviour. Unconventional people could enter your life and turn it topsy-turvy | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Taurus | You have outgrown your sense of outdated values and need to reorganize your perspectives and look out for new horizons. A sudden change or disruption is possible, try to shed your self-imposed restrictive habits and move on | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Gemini | Professionally you need to be in charge and have to assert yourself as the situation demands. You make an impact in social circles, and find yourself on almost everyone’s guest list. You travel and may find a trip overseas in the offing | Lucky Colour: Mustard | lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Cancer | An agreement could fall easily into place.. People are sympathetic to your career needs. Problems with business or personal partner possible today. Cash flow seems restricted | lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Leo | A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. Beware of tangled webs that lies can spin. Much appreciation comes your way. You could meet someone important or influential today | Lucky Colour: Brown | lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Virgo | A lucky day with your intellectual capacity exploited to the full. Keep plans and activities on the simple side, since energy levels deplete quickly | Lucky Colour: Orange | lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Libra | The accent is on communication – your family, friends. A day for socializing and increased interaction with people. You imply that you don't care for a certain person, but your actions are telling a whole different story! | Lucky Colour: Crimson | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Scorpio | Focus your efforts on your work. Insurance pay outs, tax rebates, or just plain luck makes it a great day. To buy or change residence is strong in your mind today. Don’t be put off by any minor obstacles | Lucky Colour: Blue | lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Phioto
Sagittarius | You may spend a lot of time with children and they give you a lot of joy. A travel plan begins to take shape. Leisure activities are heightened | Lucky Colour: Topaz | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Capricorn | Say no to get-rich-quick schemes and promising opportunities. A good friend may not deserve your trust. You start to see with clarity who you can and can't trust and you no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions | Lucky Colour: Yellow | lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Aquarius | You seem to be running out of words to express your feelings. A wedding possible in the family. Life is good, if you are willing to overlook a few foibles from your partner | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Pisces | Mars in a trine, could cause flare-ups at home and work. On the upside could be new sexual vigour and romance. Money could slip through your hands today, so don’t trust a deal that looks good on the surface | Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
In Pics | Heavy rains wreak havoc in Mumbai
UPDATED : Jul 18 2021, 19:03 IST
Mumbai | Rainfall | collapse | Maharashtra | India News |
It literally came like a bolt from the blue as India’s business hub of Mumbai and its suburbs received 200-plus mm rainfall accompanied by heavy thunder and lightning in barely three hours past midnight as most people slept.
25 people died in house collapses triggered by landslides following incessant overnight rains in Mumbai, which caused severe water logging and disruption of suburban train services and vehicular traffic in the financial capital on Sunday.
Waterlogging on a railway track due to heavy rain at Matunga area, in Mumbai, Sunday, July 18, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo
Commuters wade through a waterlogged street after heavy rain at Dadar in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
Commuters navigate through a waterlogged street as heavy rain continues at Santacruz- Chembur Link Road, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
Dark clouds are seen over a city skyline in Mumbai on July 17, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo
Rescue workers search for survivors after a residential house collapsed due to landslide caused by heavy rainfall in Mumbai. Credit: Reuters Photo
Firemen and rescue workers in action after a wall collapsed on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other rescue team personnel inspect the site of the landslide in a slum area where 18 people were killed after several homes were crushed by a collapsed wall and a landslide triggered by heavy monsoon rains. Credit: AFP Photo