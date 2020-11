One of the brightest film luminaries in the country, and known to film students across the globe, Soumitra Chhaterjee breathed his last on November 15 in a private hospital. Chatterjee, known for a myriad of roles ranging from Feluda to Apu, passed away after a 40-day-long battle first against Covid-19, and then with several other health complications, including neurological and kidney disorders. Some of his most popular movies include Joy Baba Felunath, Charulata, Sonar-Kella and Apu r Sansaar and Kony. His latest works entail Bela Sheshe, Posto and Praktan.