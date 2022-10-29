News in Pics, Oct 29, 2022: Best photos from the world
- 1 /7
Cuba honors late rebel hero Camilo Cienfuegos in Havana. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /7
People observe a debate ahead of the runoff election, in Sao Paulo. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /7
Kao Miura of Japan skates his short program in the mens competition during the ISU Grand Prix Skate Canada International figure skating event in Mississauga, Ontario. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
German teacher Petra Schulte gives a German language lesson to Ukrainian women refugees in Berlin, Germany. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /7
An image of San Simon is seen at the Temple of San Simon in the municipality of San Andres Itzapa, Chimaltenango, Guatemala, on October 28, 2022, during a pagan festival to honour to the saint. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
Truffle hunter Ezio shows a white truffle found by his dog Dora during the search for white truffles through the Langhe countryside in Monchiero, northwestern Italy. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
An aerial picture shows vintage vehicles displayed at the Historical, Vintage and Classic Cars exhibition in Kuwait City. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - October 29, 2022
UPDATED : Oct 28 2022, 23:51 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - October 29, 2022
- 2 /13
Aries | You’re secretive by nature, but sometimes, it is better to communicate your feelings and clear up pending issues. It's also time to go through your possessions and get rid of what's not needed | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | Communications of all kinds successful. Expect a rapid pace with numerous transactions, letters, phone calls. A busy day. you need to be careful about overextending yourself | Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | Health of a family member improves. A friend gives valuable assistance, and much money is used for home repairs. Money from not only one’s career but from inheritance or speculation also possible | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | Back off if you want to keep the relationship intact. Travel will be favourable. Children may be difficult to handle. Secret information will be an eye-opener today | Lucky Colour: Sapphire | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | Make time for your hobbies, and also a workout regimen. You are feeling close to a burn-out now. New projects, business ventures, new career, higher education are on the cards | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | Your loyalty will pull your through a tight spot. You guessed right all along! you can bring projects you've been on for a while to some fruition. Take it easy if you have problems and make plans for further down the track | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | Money matters smooth. Partner/spouse proves troublesome. Don't count on your friends to be loyal when it comes to doing things. Your interests could lead you down avenues you never realized existed | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Something you say today could hurt another person’s feelings, so be careful with your choice of words. You start to see with clarity who you can and can't trust and you no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | A good time to start an exercise program for physical fitness. Career wise a new opportunity opens up. Time to decide if lateral growth is just as good as a promotion | Lucky Colour: Ash | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Your judgement has not been your best friend as it's led you to make decisions which may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you to reverse their effects | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Careful what you say about other people's lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn't | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Elon Musk fires CEO Parag Agrawal and it’s raining memes on Twitter
UPDATED : Oct 28 2022, 14:52 IST
Elon Musk | Parag Agrawal | Twitter | memes |
Twitter was flooded with memes on CEO Parag Agrawal after he was fired by Twitter Inc's new owner and the world's richest man, Elon Musk. Taking a dig at former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, netizens went all out for a laugh on the situation imagining a government job has been more secure for Parag. Here's a compilation of some of the best and funniest memes that are being widely shared on social media.
- 1 /11
Elon Musk fires CEO Parag Agrawal and it’s raining memes on Twitter
- 2 /11
Would a government job have been more secure for Parag? Several users think so. Credit: Twitter/@Bhakt_mhakal_ki
- 3 /11
Another user took a jibe with a meme showing a popular Bollywood scene from Aamir Khan's '3 Idiots'. Credit: Twitter/@Apurav4977
- 4 /11
Another one, but in Nana Patekar style! Credit: Twitter/@shut_up_sahil
- 5 /11
This famous meme template fits well! Credit: Twitter/@_yuktaaa__
- 6 /11
The news of Parag being fired as Twitter CEO the very next day came as a shocker to everyone and this meme perfectly depicts. Credit: Twitter/@PriyaBanubakode
- 7 /11
One meme in online sensation Khaby Lame style. Credit: Twitter/@Staunch_NaMo
- 8 /11
A user shared a a meme using a reference to Bollywood movie 'Singham'. Credit: Twitter/@kadak_chai_
- 9 /11
A user came up with graveyard meme that had everyone ROFL. Credit: Twitter/@Akdas_Hayat
- 10 /11
One with newly elected UK PM Rishi Sunak. Credit: Twitter/@mr_rishab
- 11 /11
Everyone felt this meme! Credit: Twitter/@PriyaBanubakode
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Nothing Ear (Stick) launched in India: All you need to know
UPDATED : Oct 28 2022, 12:55 IST
Technology | Technology News | Nothing |
Here we list everything you need to know about the Nothing Ear (Stick), the new earbuds that will be available from November 4.
- 1 /7
Nothing Ear (Stick) launched in India: All you need to know. Credit: Nothing
- 2 /7
London-based consumer tech company Nothing has unveiled their new product Nothing Ear (Stick) earbuds which will be available from November 4. Credit: Nothing
- 3 /7
Priced at Rs 8,499, the Nothing Ear (Stick) is the company’s most advanced audio product yet. Credit: Nothing
- 4 /7
Weighing about just 4.4 grams, Nothing Ear (Stick) comes with a twisting charging case with a unique design. At the top of the cylindrical charging case, the Ear (Stick) comes with the USB-C charging port. Credit: Nothing
- 5 /7
With a custom 12.5mm dynamic driver, this earbud is claimed to deliver a rich sound experience. The company revealed that it comes with smart software that detects bass loss and adjusts the equaliser curve to the optimum level. Credit: Nothing
- 6 /7
Nothing Ear(stick) comes with high definition mics and they work with intelligent algorithms developed by analysing over 1 million sounds to deliver wind-proof, crowd-proof calls. Credit: Nothing
- 7 /7
Nothing claims that Nothing Ear (Stick) can last for up to 7 hours on a single charge and up to 29 hours with the charging case. The Ear (Stick) is claimed to provide 2 hours of playback in 10 minutes of charging. Credit: Nothing
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Celebrities who will make their OTT debut soon
UPDATED : Oct 28 2022, 14:50 IST
Entertainment News | OTT | Sara Ali Khan | Kareena Kapoor Khan | Kajol |
In the upcoming months, actors like Sidharth Malhotra, Sara Ali Khan and others are set to make their OTT debuts. Scroll for a list of celebrities who will soon make their debut on OTT platforms.
- 1 /8
In Pics | Celebrities who will make their OTT debut soon
- 2 /8
Sidharth Malhotra: Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra will be seen making a grand OTT debut with hit director Rohit Shetty in the action thriller series 'Indian Police Force' which will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Credit: Instagram/@sidmalhotra
- 3 /8
Kareena Kapoor Khan: Kareena has collaborated with Sujoy Ghosh on a thriller film that is based on the book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. Bebo will be seen alongside actors Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in the project that will premiere on Netflix. Credit: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan
- 4 /8
Sonakshi Sinha: Sonakshi is making her OTT debut with Amazon Prime's new serial killer thriller series 'Dahaad'. She will be seen as a police officer who is investigating a case of serial killings that has had a significant impact on both of them. Credit: Instagram/aslisona
- 5 /8
Sara Ali Khan: Sara Ali Khan will be seen in an upcoming digital film ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ which will stream on Amazon Prime Video. Sara will be seen portraying a freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942. Credit: Instagram/@saraalikhan95
- 6 /8
Shahid Kapoor: Shahid Kapoor is all set to foray into OTT with director duo Raj and DK’s upcoming action thriller web series 'Farzi' alongside Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, and Raashii Khanna. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 7 /8
Aditya Roy Kapur: Aditya will be seen in the Hindi remake of the British thriller series 'The Night Manager' alongside actor Anil Kapoor which will stream on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Credit: Instagram/@adityaroykapur
- 8 /8
Kajol: Actress Kajol made an announcement that she will be making her OTT debut with 'The Good Wife' which is an official Hindi remake of an American courtroom drama. The series will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Credit: Special Arrangement