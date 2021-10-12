News in Pics, October 12: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Oct 12 2021, 07:31 ISTSyria | World news | Japan | UK | Climate Change | Jammu and Kashmir | Navratri | China | floods | Afghanistan |
- 1 /7
Members of International Committee of Red Cross Rehabilitation centre helps a Taliban member, who claims to have lost his leg earlier during a US forces strike, in Kabul. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /7
Bicycles and bicycle parts are pictured in a landfill in Saitama. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
Hindu devotees dressed as Hindu deity Lord Hanuman take part in a procession to mark the Navratri festival in Amritsar. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
Civil defence members evacuate the body of a victim killed in a car bombing in Syria's rebel-held northern city of Afrin. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /7
Photo shows rescuers digging a spillway with an excavator to release flood waters after heavy rainfall at a flooded area in Jiexiu in the city of Jinzhong in China's northern Shanxi province. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
Police officers begin to remove a Greenpeace activist staging a sit-in at Downing Street in London during a protest against the Cambo oil field project in the Shetland Islands. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
Men fish while sitting in their boats at Dal Lake in Srinagar. Credit: AFP Photo
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - October 12, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Oct 12 2021, 02:50 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Zodiac | Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - October 12, 2021: Check horoscope
- 2 /13
Aries | Duties and obligations seem burdensome and you may feel self-pity or temporarily down in the dumps. Things aren't as bad as they appear. Take time to deal with authority figures or government agencies. | Lucky Colour: Coral | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | Any action you take could be far-reaching - especially with regard to domestic arrangements and long-term partnerships. Try not to judge new faces harshly. Let down your defences, as romance beckons. | Lucky Colour: Aquamarine | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | News through phone or text gives you new information to organize and think about. An offer of a new position of power will give you more control and independence. | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | Your expressive way of dealing gives you the upper hand today. sports and social activities will put your attributes to good use. Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. | Lucky Colour: Sea-green | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | Contracts you sign this week help you make a better future financially and professionally. A new work offer is not all it seems, so find out the details before you sign. Old contacts could well spell trouble in business this week. | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | You've sorted out so much in your life recently, Have fun with friends and accept new social offers. Cancelled travel plans can reveal a better offer you've never considered. Money may be hard to get your hands on today so try to have a back-up plan. | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | A friend will broaden your perspective and help you to look at the big picture. A special outing adds a new zip into a relationship today. Your desire for excitement and adventure may be expensive.| Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Confusion regarding other people's money and joint ventures will come to a head. A friend or loved one interferes unnecessarily with your affairs today. Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Now that the channels of communication have been opened, you can’t afford to clam up again. Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations. | Lucky Colour: Plum | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | A romance is hobbling along on its last legs unless you are willing to talk and take your portion of the blame. Celebratory mood persists, but avoid burning the candle at both ends. | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Business or pleasure trips prove successful today. Finances not be as adverse as they appear.A new work offer is not all it seems, so find out the details before you sign. | Lucky Colour: Ash | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | Lowered vitality could affect your work. Take time to help a friend who hasn't been feeling well. Romance in the air. . Matters from the past may come to light to be resolved or understood. | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, October 11: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /7
The wreckage of the L-410 plane is seen at the crash site near the town of Menzelinsk in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /7
Customers receive haircuts at a city centre barber shop on the first day of many such businesses re-opening to vaccinated patrons, following months of lockdown orders that closed businesses to curb an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Sydney, Australia. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /7
France's forward Kylian Mbappe (L) and France's forward Karim Benzema (R) celebrate with the trophy at the end of the Nations League final football match between Spain and France at San Siro stadium in Milan. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
A couple of astronauts from a team from Europe and Israel walk in spacesuits during a training mission for planet Mars at a site that simulates an off-site station at the Ramon Crater in Mitzpe Ramon in Israel's southern Negev desert. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /7
Participants show the light of their mobile phones and wave EU flags over a large Polish flag as they take part in a pro-EU demonstration following a ruling of the Constitutional Court against the primacy of EU law in Poland, in front of the Royal Castle at the central square in Warsaw. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
The Cumbre Vieja volcano, pictured from Los Llanos de Aridane, spews lava, ash and smoke, in the Canary Island of La Palma at night. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
Afghan boys play on a water tanker at Nadir Khan hilltop overlooking Kabul. Credit: AFP Photo
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - October 11, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Oct 11 2021, 02:47 ISTZodiac | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - October 11, 2021: Check horoscope
- 2 /13
Aries | Time to come out of your shell, and put your cards on the table. Be more assertive and you will be surprised at the outcome. If you can mix business with pleasure much can be accomplished. | Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | Participating in an event or activity today brings dividends. Popular appeal will probably sway your decision in an obvious direction at some point. Work on strengthening your support network. | Lucky Colour: Lilac | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | The influx of energy continues, with extra attention from the opposite sex. Don't be afraid to discuss your intentions with friends . They will be more understanding than you think. | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | More confident and certain of your goals, you can achieve much today. Travel is on the cards. Mars aspecting our sign makes you hasty. It is important to keep cool and analyse the situation.| Lucky Colour: Coffee | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | You may feel the need to make personal changes to a relationship. Someone you meet will change your life. Be ready to explain your actions to your partner who seems to be in confrontational mode.| Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | The moon makes you feel sensitive and alienated.Travel and long voyages on the cards.Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked recently. | Lucky Colour: Rose | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | A friend will broaden your perspective and help you to look at the big picture. A special outing adds a new zip into a relationship today. Your desire for excitement and adventure may be expensive.| Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Confusion regarding other people's money and joint ventures will come to a head. A friend or loved one interferes unnecessarily with your affairs today. Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. | Lucky Colour: Teal | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Now that the channels of communication have been opened, you can’t afford to clam up again. Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations. | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Time spent at the work spot brings you money as well as much happiness today. Travel could bring romance.This is an excellent time for working on confidence issues, your personal mojo needs a makeover. | Lucky Colour: Opal | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Disorganisation and lack of information frustrates you. Travel plans may misfire, while contact with children emphasised.Stand your ground but don't lose your cool today and tomorrow. | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | Minor accidents could cause trauma and major setbacks. Get to your physician for health problems today. You are erratic and your mood swings may make you isolated. | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, October 10: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Oct 10 2021, 07:46 ISTUnited States | Afghanistan | Syria | Yemen | Donald Trump | World news |
- 1 /7
Smoke rises as the Cumbre Vieja volcano, pictured from Los Llanos de Aridane, spews lava, ash and smoke, in the Canary Island of La Palma. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /7
Children help put together tables and chairs to use in class as they attend the first day of school in a village in the countryside of Syria's northwestern Idlib province. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
Team UAE Emirates' Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia (winner) celebrates on podium at the end of the 115th edition of the giro di Lombardia (Tour of Lombardy), a 239 km cycling race from Como to Bergame. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
Members of Danza Azteca Guadalupana dance during an event to mark Indigenous Peoples' day at the capitol grounds in Austin, Texas, U.S. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /7
Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump react at a rally in Iowa State Fairgrounds, in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /7
Fighters loyal to Yemen's Huthi rebels wait on guard during a ceremony commemorating the fifth anniversary of a reported air strike by the Saudi-led coalition on a funeral hall building in Yemen's capital Sanaa. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
U.S. military police play with Afghan children at the US airbase in Ramstein, where Afghan evacuees stay before boarding commercial planes for the United States, in Germany. Credit: Reuters Photo