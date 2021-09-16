News in Pics, September 16: Best photos from around the world
Taliban fighters sit atop a Humvee in Omarz area, Panjshir Province on September 15, 2021, days after the hardline Islamist group announced the capture of the last province resisting to their rule. Credit: AFP Photo
US Olympic gymnasts Simone Biles testifies during a Senate Judiciary hearing about the Inspector General's report on the FBI handling of the Larry Nassar investigation of sexual abuse of Olympic gymnasts, on Capitol Hill. Credit: AFP Photo
This video grab from handout footage taken on September 15, 2021 and released by the South Korean Defence Ministry in Seoul shows the test firing of a submarine-launched ballistic missile at sea. Credit: AFP Photo
Lava flows down and smoke rises into the air from Mount Merapi, Indonesia's most active volcano, as seen from Wonokerto in Sleman. Credit: AFP Photo
Clergymen stand in front of a canvas displaying Pope Francis as he celebrates an open air Holy Mass at The National Shrine in Sastin-Straze, some 70 km north of the Slovakian capital Bratislava. Credit: AFP Photo
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Inspiration4 crew launches from Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - September 16, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - September 16, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Mars activates your career, but beware of detractors out to cause trouble. . More self-confidence is required. Be ready to explain your actions to your partner who seems to be in confrontational mode. | Lucky Colour: Pink | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Taurus | Your ego could be bruised today. Avoid conflict with male colleagues/ associates. A junket possible. Tie up your personal papers or push to have legal settlements completed. | Lucky Colour: Mauve | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Gemini | Don't overspend on luxury items. You're up for a passionate encounter with someone special. A reunion with an estranged friend or lover possible. A trip to the sea beckons. | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Cancer | You try to avoid serious discussions or disagreements with others. Money flow good. A letter could bring misleading information. Travel plans to be avoided | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Leo | A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. A conflict may arise inside you - emotions or hard reality. Being tactful you will learn to cope with the situation today. | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Virgo | A time of change, growth and renewal. A day to watch out for an old foe. Expenditure rises. Past troubled emotions will devolve. Small details occupy your mind today. | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Libra | Expect good news and a shift in your career profile which will largely be due to the effort of your hard work. Avoid being too controlling in a relationship and trying to force issues which have to be negotiated. | Lucky Colour: Apple-red | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Scorpio | A new friendship can be lasting and supportive. And don’t be surprised if an old friend turns out to be something more! It is advisable to be your creative, romantic self and try you to drop regressive conditional patterns. | Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Sagittarius | There maybe conflict at home and volatile scenes with partner/ spouse. What you do and say cannot possibly meet with the approval of everyone today. So stop your people-pleasing attitude. | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Capricorn | You could find that children will be a handful. You will get upset over trivial matters. You may be able to move ahead in your chosen professional field. Financially a very steady position. | Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Aquarius | Hold off on making any major commitments. Friendship rules the day and you find you are much sought after Expect a lot of changes in the organizational hierarchy- a transfer is quite likely. | Lucky Colour: Green | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Pisces | The pursuit of happiness is about the journey not the destination, so take time to enjoy the small pleasures of life today. Be careful when signing agreements and be sure to read the fine print. | Lucky Colour: Brick-red | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Scenes from Afghanistan under Taliban rule; see pics
It has been a month since the Taliban swept to power in Afghanistan, seizing the capital Kabul with barely a fight. While much attention in the West has been on whether the new Taliban government will keep its promises to protect women's rights or offer shelter to militant groups like al Qaeda, for many Afghans the main priority is simple - survival. Here we take a look at the daily life scenario of Afghans after the Taliban took complete control of Afghanistan after nearly 20 years of war.
Scenes from Afghanistan under Taliban rule; see pics
Afghans line up outside a bank to take out their money after Taliban takeover in Kabul, Afghanistan. Many businesses and banks remain shut and prices for staples are rapidly climbing ever since the Taliban takeover. Credit: Reuters Photo
A member of Taliban security forces keeps a strict vigil as he stands among crowds in a street in Kabul, Afghanistan. Reportedly, a severe drought is affecting 7.3 million people in 25 of the country's 34 provinces and rural communities also have been hurt by the Covid-19 pandemic. Credit: Reuters Photo
Taliban soldiers stand guard in a street in Herat, Afghanistan. The Taliban said a group will investigate reports of atrocities and protect people's rights. Credit: Reuters Photo
A Talibani soldier stands in a park in Herat, Afghanistan. The aid is drying up and countries remain wary of dealing directly with the Taliban. Reportedly, donors have pledged $1.1 billion for Afghanistan. Credit: Reuters Photo
A Taliban supporter carries Taliban flags at a mosque in Herat, Afghanistan. A UN official said 4 million Afghans are facing “a food emergency,” with the majority in rural areas where there is a critical need for funding for planting winter wheat, feed for livestock and cash assistance for vulnerable families, elderly and disabled. Credit: Reuters Photo
A Talibani soldier is seen enjoying a car ride at an amusement park in Kabul, Afghanistan. Credit: Reuters Photo
Taliban soldiers stand guard at an amusement park in Kabul, Afghanistan. Credit: Reuters Photo
Taliban soldiers are seen in a street in Herat, Afghanistan. Credit: Reuters Photo
Members of the Taliban oversee the movement on the runway of the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. Scenes of chaos at Kabul airport made global headlines last month. Several people died as Taliban members open fire and due to stampede. Credit: Reuters Photo
In Pics: Everything Apple launched at its mega event
From a new series of iPhones and iPads to Apple Watch series, here's a look at the five key products Apple announced at its mega event.
In Pics: Everything Apple launched at its mega event
iPhone 13: Apple unveiled its most anticipated iPhone 13 that comes with a new enhanced A15 Bionic processor, larger battery, more storage along with new camera features. The latest version will start at Rs 79,900, the same price as its predecessor, and doubles the entry-level storage at 128GB. Its mini version will start at Rs 69,900. The iPhone 13 is expected to last two and half times longer than the iPhone 12 on a single charge. Credit: AP Photo
IPhone Pro and Max: The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max have new camera systems and include an upgraded ultra-wide camera with improved aperture, making snapping pictures in low-light conditions better. The iPhone 13 Pro starts at Rs 1,19,900 and the Pro Max starts at Rs 1,29,900. All three models will be available September 24. The models will be available in four colors including graphite, gold, silver, and sierra blue with storage options of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and new 1TB. Credit: Reuters Photo
Apple Watch: The latest Apple Watch is redesigned to have a larger display, with softer and more rounded corners. The borders are 40 per cent thinner, compared with Series 6. Fitness plus, a key feature on Apple Watches, adds new programs such as pilates and meditation as well as snow season and support group workouts. The Series 7 starts at Rs 29,400 approx. and will be available this autumn. Credit: AP Photo
iPad Mini: The new iPad Mini will be equipped with an A15 bionic chip, 5G mobile technology and a USB-C port. The redesigned Mini will be thinner, have an edge-to-edge screen with a liquid Retina display and come in four new colors. It will also feature Center Stage, a feature that adjusts the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls that was previously available on the Pro version. The regular iPad's price starts at Rs 30,900. Credit: AFP Photo
Faster Chip: The new 5-nanometer technology, deemed to be the fastest chip in a smartphone, features a new 5-core GPU in the Pro lineup that brings the fastest graphics performance in any smartphone. It is 30-50 per cent faster than the leading competition, Apple said, improving quality for video apps, gaming, and the new camera features. Credit: AFP Photo
Meet Sudha Reddy, the only Indian who shone bright at Met Gala 2021
Joining the megawatt celebrities at the Met Gala 2021, philanthropist and business tycoon, Sudha Reddy was the only Indian to grace the fashion’s greatest night in the US.
Meet Sudha Reddy, the only Indian who shone bright at Met Gala 2021
Joining the megawatt celebrities at the Met Gala 2021 was philanthropist and business tycoon, Sudha Reddy. She was the only Indian to grace the fashion’s greatest night in the US. Credit: Instagram/sudhareddy.official
The wife of billionaire Megha Krishna Reddy made her red carpet debut at the glamorous soiree in Shane and Falguni Peacock ensemble. Credit: Instagram/sudhareddy.official
As a supporter of the fine arts and widely known for her charitable disposition, her presence at the 2021 Met Gala was praised by many. Credit: Instagram/sudhareddy.official
An avid connoisseur of art and fashion, Sudha Reddy is considered amongst the well-heeled jetsetters of South India and will be making her city proud as she will be the first Hyderabad based non-film luminary to attend the hotly-anticipated global affair. Credit: Instagram/sudhareddy.official
Sudha Reddy took to social media to keep her followers updated about her maiden Met Gala red carpet. Credit: Instagram/sudhareddy.official
Sudha had shared series of pictures and few BTS pictures before hitting the red carpet. Credit: Instagram/sudhareddy.official
Sudha Reddy strikes a pose as she walks the red carpet at the Met Gala 2021. Credit: Instagram/sudhareddy.official