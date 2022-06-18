Pisces Daily Horoscope - June 18, 2022 | Free Online Astrology
UPDATED : Jun 18 2022, 00:02 IST
Pisces Daily Horoscope - June 18, 2022 | Free Online Astrology
Aries | Romance and all pleasurable leisure activities seem a long time ago for you. A good time to take a break, unwind and take a firm stand in matters of the heart. A little retail therapy will put you in a fine mood. Lucky Colour: Mango. Lucky Number: 5
Taurus | Changes at home are possible and a relationship puts a heavy strain on you today. An older loved one’s health cautioned. Things have a way of falling into place when the time is right. Lucky Colour: Purple. Lucky Number: 8
Gemini | You could develop and gain a deeper understanding of yourself. Involvement in charitable organizations is possible. A special outing adds a new zip to a relationship today. Lucky Colour: Sky-Blue. Lucky Number: 2
Cancer | You may be overly emotional today. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements. You feel more at ease with your difficult decisions and no longer feel the need to be judged. Lucky Colour: Brown. Lucky Number: 6
Leo | A disappointment or setback you’ve experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can’t trust. Your ruling planet the Sun promises closure in family issues. Don’t wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself. Lucky Colour: Fuchsia. Lucky Number: 3
Virgo | Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. If you keep busy you won’t feel the personal pressures you are going through. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn’t do. Lucky Colour: Bronze. Lucky Number: 9
Libra | Being tactful can be carried to extremes. A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation. Secret information will be an eye-opener today! Money issues in the forefront, making you aware of your lack of investment plans. Lucky Colour: Tan. Lucky Number: 4
Scorpio | A family member may be moody, so plan a quiet evening at home. Gambling and speculations of any kind should be avoided today. Your energy is in top gear as you accomplish a lot more than you planned today. Lucky Colour: Coffee. Lucky Number: 7
Sagittarius | An old issue which you thought resolved may crop up now. Don’t interfere in other people’s affairs, being diplomatic is the key, as discretion is the better part of valour. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy. Lucky Colour: Saffron. Lucky Number: 1
Capricorn | Come to your own conclusions rather than taking another’s opinion. Extra time at work will pay dividends. You are on a high, and there is nothing stopping you as your plans take shape. Lucky Colour: Pista-Green. Lucky Number: 2
Aquarius | Secret information will be an eye-opener today! a home matter demands attention. A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Lucky Colour: Plum. Lucky Number: 5
Pisces | Insincere gestures of friendliness may be misleading. Avoid long journeys. A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life. Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs. Lucky Colour: Mustard. Lucky Number: 6
