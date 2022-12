Star cricketer Rishabh Pant's car met with an accident between Manglaur and Narsan in the Haridwar district on early December 30. Reportedly, Pant's car collided with a divider on the road and caught fire. The accident took place on NH-58 in the Manglaur PS area. He suffered injuries to his head, back and leg and is undergoing treatment at the Max Hospital Dehradun after giving primary treatment at Roorkee Civil Hospital.