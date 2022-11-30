Today's Horoscope - November 30, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Health is good. But do not neglect any symptoms. Stress and overwork will be the two major culprits. Visitors may drop by unexpectedly, resulting in tension at home. Your intellectual wit brings popularity today. Lucky Colour: Blue. Lucky Number: 3
Taurus | Back off if you want to keep the relationship intact. Travel will be favourable. In-laws are troublesome. The flow of money is stable and will improve. It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Lucky Colour: Scarlet. Lucky Number: 9
Gemini | Travel for business or pleasure today. Don’t dwell on past regrets. Try not to argue about trivial matters. Career-wise a new opportunity opens up. Time to decide if lateral growth is just as good as a promotion. Lucky Colour: Burgundy. Lucky Number: 2
Cancer | An unexpected windfall or gain comes your way. Open your heart and watch a romance unfold and bloom. Do not rush into long-range financial commitments. A surprising encounter could lead to a lifelong friendship. Lucky Colour: Pink. Lucky Number: 7
Leo | Don’t take your frustrations out on the ones you love. You experience delays or additional red tape in official work. Today you work, but also enjoy a sense of accomplishment. Your instincts will be at their sharpest and it would be best to trust your gut feeling about all matters. Lucky Colour: Gold. Lucky Number: 5
Virgo | Take advantage of the opportunities that present themselves. Put your efforts into being creative. Career opportunities abound, but not the day for big decisions. Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason. Lucky Colour: Crimson. Lucky Number: 6
Libra | You’ve done a really good job of hearing all of the criticism which has been directed at recent decisions you’ve made. But you are paying too much attention to what other people are saying and not enough to how you feel. Lucky Colour: Tan. Lucky Number: 3
Scorpio | Your judgement has not been your best friend as it led you to make decisions which may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you to reverse their effects. A project you’ve been working on for a long time concludes successfully. Lucky Colour: Jade. Lucky Number: 8
Sagittarius | Your emotions work overtime and you may end up accusing your close ones of things they have not done. Slow down or you will end up ruining a relationship. Be prepared to accept the positive contributions and influences of others in your life. Lucky Colour: Opal. Lucky Number: 5
Capricorn | Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what’s happening. Deception about some parts of your life could be an issue. Lucky Colour: Mauve. Lucky Number: 4
Aquarius | Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 7
Pisces | Delegating work seems like a good idea. Ideas of moves need talking through with a close one. Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. Lucky Colour: Turquoise. Lucky Number: 93
