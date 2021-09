A bright red river of lava from the volcano on Spain's La Palma island finally tumbled over a cliff and into the Atlantic Ocean, setting off huge plumes of steam and possibly toxic gases that required local residents outside the evacuation zone to remain indoors. The meeting of molten rock merged with sea water on September 29 evening. By daybreak, a widening promontory of newborn land could be seen forming under plumes of steam rising high into the area.