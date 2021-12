The death toll from the tornado swarm has been estimated to be at least 90 people, with deaths in Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri and Tennessee. The greatest loss of life was in Kentucky, where Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news briefing that at least four counties had tolls in the double digits. A dozen people were killed in Warren County, several of them children; in Muhlenberg County, there were 11 victims, all in the tiny town of Bremen. One was 4 months old.

Here we take a look at the aerial pictures that show the scale and devastation of tornado-hit Mayfield, in Kentucky.