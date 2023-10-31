A taboo in our schools

Can we enable the children to be better aware of the society we all inhabit? Those from elite socio-economic backgrounds can get to know the world beyond the islands they inhabit. Of the existence of other castes – of children who lead lives that are similar and yet very different at the same time. The idea is not to get these children to be either patronizing or condescending but for them to be aware of the biases around them. To get them to think about and question these biases.