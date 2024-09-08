An Ed-tech tragedy: UNESCO experts debate consequences of Covid-induced shift to tech in education

"This 'lost' education – along with the wider socio-emotional tolls of the pandemic – carried individual, familial, social and economic consequences, especially in contexts where the average years of school completion are already low." In countries where learners typically complete only a few years of formal education, the Covid-19 disruption to schooling and failure or insufficiencies of ed-tech to provide alternatives translated into some students missing a sixth or more of their lifetime education, the report said.