BU-EMPRI partnership targets campus cleanup, conserving Vrishabhavathi River  

<p>Bangalore University (BU), struggling to maintain campus cleanliness, has partnered with the Environmental Management Policy and Research Institute (EMPRI) to initiate afforestation, build check dams, and clean the Vrishabhavathi river.</p>.<p>The university signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with EMPRI for this collaboration.</p>.<p>BU Vice-Chancellor Dr Jayakara SM said, "We will be utilising funds available under Corporate Social Responsibility, with EMPRI supporting us in this effort."</p>.<p>Jayakara said it is important to rejuvenate the Vrishabhavathi valley. "Heavy metals are present in the Vrishabhavathi, and we plan to plant saplings that can absorb these. We will also fence the campus and work towards making it plastic-free." </p>.<p>As part of the MoU, the university will also receive electric vehicles for the use of students and staff within the campus.</p>