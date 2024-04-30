Eupheus Learning gets listed in Time's world's top 10 EdTech rising stars of 2024

Popular edtech firm Eupheus Learning has been featured in Time's World's Top EdTech Rising Stars of 2024.
Started just seven years ago in 2017, Eupheus Learning has grown on to become the largest school-focused education platform in India.
The edtech company offers a wide range of courses, book solutions and learning aids to K-12, mapped to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) boards.
Eupheus Learning specialises in curated educational offerings in Kinaesthetic Learning, Reading Enhancement, STEM/STEAM, and English language learning.
School-centric Eupheus Learning is ranked seventh in the Time's world's top 15 Edtech rising stars of 2024.
Credit: Eupheus Learning
We are honoured to be recognized by TIME and STATISTA as one of the world's top EdTech rising stars. This acknowledgment does not only reflect our relentless pursuit of excellence but also reflects the impact of our initiatives on the education sector. At Eupheus Learning, we remain committed to empowering educators and students with innovative solutions that inspire lifelong learning and foster holistic development
Amit Kapoor, co-founder, and CEO of Eupheus Learning
Some of the interesting unique school outreach initiatives of EL include Storytelling Sessions for Kids, Olympiads, and Coding Competitions.
It offers services to more than 10,000 private school clients in India and has clocked the highest revenue growth rates over the last three years.