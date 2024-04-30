Eupheus Learning gets listed in Time's world's top 10 EdTech rising stars of 2024

Popular edtech firm Eupheus Learning has been featured in Time's World's Top EdTech Rising Stars of 2024.

Started just seven years ago in 2017, Eupheus Learning has grown on to become the largest school-focused education platform in India.

The edtech company offers a wide range of courses, book solutions and learning aids to K-12, mapped to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) boards.

Eupheus Learning specialises in curated educational offerings in Kinaesthetic Learning, Reading Enhancement, STEM/STEAM, and English language learning.

School-centric Eupheus Learning is ranked seventh in the Time's world's top 15 Edtech rising stars of 2024.