How an internship at an NGO can change your life

<p>When I was overseeing a viva voce by M.Com students about Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), an intern from an old-age home shared a profound realisation. She said, “Ma’am, I realised the value of my parents. I used to shout at my mother for her advice, but seeing parents abandoned yet speaking highly of their children completely changed my attitude.”</p>.<p>All the students agreed that the internship helped them realise their blessings and motivated them to contribute their time, energy, or money to the underprivileged.</p>.<p>In today’s complex world, while governmental and intergovernmental bodies often dominate the conversation about social impact, the crucial role of NGOs is frequently understated. These organisations are pivotal in creating meaningful, direct societal change.</p>.<p>For students, interning with an NGO offers benefits that extend far beyond a traditional professional experience, fostering personal growth and a deep sense of social responsibility.</p>.<p>An NGO internship is a unique opportunity to instil in students a sense of giving. By willingly serving the community without expecting personal financial gain, students build a distinctly different perspective on life. This mindset shift is profoundly beneficial, enriching both the individual and the community.</p>.<p>Students often become acutely mindful of the small things in life when working to uplift the underprivileged. Interacting with disadvantaged people helps them appreciate their own lives more fully. Acknowledging one’s own privilege while actively helping others is beneficial for the entire community, contributing to a vital social equilibrium.</p>.<p><strong>Growth beyond the corporate ladder</strong></p>.<p>Although not always paid or set in a corporate environment, NGO internships refine essential skills. Students commit significant effort to understanding a societal issue, learning to work collaboratively, and finding solutions. This process sharpens communication, organisation, and problem-solving skills—all highly valued in the corporate world.</p>.<p>Furthermore, because NGOs often operate with less bureaucracy and red tape than governmental bodies, students have the opportunity to grow exponentially. They see struggle firsthand, which ingrains compassion and significantly increases their emotional quotient (EQ). Empathising with people from different walks of life teaches humility, helping them become better versions of themselves.</p>.<p>Students also gain significant real-world experience through projects across various sectors — from finance and healthcare to education. They might even have the chance to scale a project or envision starting an NGO of their own, enriching and empowering everyone around them.</p>.<p>Education sector NGOs focus on advocacy, developing frameworks, and imparting basic literacy. Student volunteers not only enhance their own academic and interpersonal skills but also ensure a positive impact on those who cannot access or afford education.</p>.<p>Health-related NGOs spread disease awareness, source discounted medications, and promote healthy living. Students involved gain valuable work experience in organising such campaigns, while experiencing the joy of making a tangible difference.</p>.<p>In every sector, an NGO provides a context for students to make an impact and view life differently. The core traits of ethics of caring, purpose, and responsibility inherent in most NGOs contribute to emotional and psychological development. Students learn to understand the joy of giving more deeply—gaining happiness by spreading happiness. Their experiences profoundly shape them.</p>.<p>Individual action in the right direction can make a big difference. Take my own example. Witnessing the plight of blind children and specially-abled students during my University invigilation duty fifteen years ago deeply affected me. I felt an immediate urge to act on behalf of deprived sections of society. This is the long-term, lifetime impact that can result from associating with NGOs. </p>.<p><strong>Navigating the downsides</strong></p>.<p>While the mission of NGOs is generally noble, like any institution, they have shortcomings. Issues like politicisation or commercialisation are not uncommon. Some NGOs may be set up to create large databases and misuse personal data, or they might engage in fraudulent activities, such as linking educational institutions and healthcare services for a fixed commission.</p>.<p>Our responsibility as citizens and educational institutions is to be mindful of due diligence. We must not blindly sign agreements. Educational institutions must thoroughly research an NGO’s functioning before partnering, and volunteers with a sound moral compass must avoid joining organisations with questionable ethics.</p>.<p>Despite these potential pitfalls, the overall constitution and actions of the vast majority of NGOs reflect a genuine commitment to societal well-being. The impact a student makes on someone’s life through an NGO internship is far greater than what can be recorded on paper. A country’s infrastructure develops best when all organisations leverage their strengths in coordination. The need of the hour is for us to be empathetic toward the underprivileged and bring smiles to their faces without expecting anything in return.</p>.<p><br />(The author is an academic)</p>