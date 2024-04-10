Karnataka 2nd PUC results: Shikaripur lad bags second rank in Commerce

Shivamogga: MS Pavan, student of Kumudwathi Pre-University college in Shikaripur run by former chief minister B S Yediyurappa and his family members, bagged second rank in the state in Commerce stream with a total of 596 marks out of 600. He has shared the second spot with three students.

He is the son of S M Manjunath, serving as faculty in Kumudwathi College of Education in Shikaripur.

According to Anita, his mother, he had joined Commerce after scoring 97% in SSLC examinations with the sole intention of becoming a chartered accountant.