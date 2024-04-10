Karnataka 2nd PUC results: Shikaripur lad bags second rank in Commerce

Shivamogga: MS Pavan, student of Kumudwathi Pre-University college in Shikaripur run by former chief minister B S Yediyurappa and his family members, bagged second rank in the state in Commerce stream with a total of 596 marks out of 600. He has shared the second spot with three students.
He is the son of S M Manjunath, serving as faculty in Kumudwathi College of Education in Shikaripur.
According to Anita, his mother, he had joined Commerce after scoring 97% in SSLC examinations with the sole intention of becoming a chartered accountant.
"We are happy that he bagged second rank in the state."
She also revealed that her son was sleeping only for five hours a day during the examinations. His efforts have produced desirable results."
MP B Y Raghavendra offered sweets to Pavan and congratulated him on his accomplishment. He also wished him good luck for his future.
Malnad Area Development Board former chairman Gurumurthy was also present.
(Published 10 April 2024, 09:14 IST)