Learning on the right track

A unique sight greets the eyes of passersby along Mananthavadi road in Mysuru city. Amidst the urban landscape stands a school unlike any other.

The Sarkari Hiriya Prathamika Shale (Government Higher Primary School) in this area is not housed in the traditional brick-and-mortar structure, but functions within the confines of railway coaches. The coaches are painted with vibrant hues and the windows are adorned with curtains.

The school and its unique location are testaments to innovation born out of necessity. About five to six years ago, the school occupied a dilapidated old heritage building. The passage of time took its toll, and eventually, the building collapsed. As a result, the school found itself teetering on the brink of closure. For the students, teachers, and parents, this was a harrowing time.