New curriculum, books for grades 3-6 from 2024-25; no change in syllabus for other classes: CBSE

New Delhi: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will release a new syllabus and textbooks for Classes 3 to 6 while there will be no change in the curriculum and textbooks for other grades for the academic year 2024-25 commencing from April 1, according to CBSE officials.

The NCERT has informed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) that new syllabi and textbooks for classes 3 and 6 are currently under development and will soon be released, the CBSE said in a communication sent to affiliated schools.

"Consequently, schools are advised to follow these new syllabi and textbooks for classes 3 and 6 in place of textbooks published by NCERT till the year 2023," said Joseph Emmanuel, Director (Academics), CBSE.

"Additionally, a bridge course for class 6, and concise guidelines for class 3 are being developed by the NCERT for facilitating a seamless transition for students to new pedagogical practices and areas of study aligned with new curriculum framework, 2023. These resources will be disseminated to all the schools online once they are received from NCERT.

"The Board will also organize capacity-building programs for school heads and Teachers to orient them with the new teaching learning perspectives as envisioned in NEP-2020," he added in the letter.