New vistas in economics education

Behavioural economics: This is the study of human responses to economic issues. It combines ideas from economics and psychology to understand how and why people behave the way they do in the real world. It examines the psychology behind economic decision-making and economic activity and considers the limits of assuming that people are perfectly rational when deciding about matters affecting them. This branch of economics tries to discover the difference between what people ‘should do’ and what they ‘do’ and the consequences of those actions.